Tamannaah Bhatia's fitness coach says you don’t need to give up roti and rice to get lean, shares golden rule for carbs

In his video breakdown, Siddhartha — who has trained actor Tamannaah Bhatia — simplified how staple foods fit into different fitness phases, specifically categorising them into lean mode and bulk mode.

According to celebrity fitness coach Siddhartha Singh, the secret to achieving your dream physique doesn't lie in depriving yourself. "Food isn’t the problem. Overeating it is," he shared on Instagram on June 28. He further explained in his caption, "You don’t need to cut out your favourite foods to transform your body. Learn portion control, stay consistent, and let your overall habits do the work. Sustainable fat loss is built on balance, not restriction."

When embarking on a fitness journey, navigating the endless sea of dietary advice can be incredibly overwhelming. From strict low-carb regimes to aggressive calorie counting , people are often left deeply confused about what they should actually put on their plates. Are carbs the enemy? Is fat loss only achieved through restriction? Also read | Fitness trainer reveals 3 worst foods to eat after workout': Why you should avoid avocado toast

Lean mode essentials: Mastery of portion control For those looking to shed fat and lean out, Siddhartha shared that you don't need to banish everyday staples from your diet. Instead, the focus should strictly be on managing how much you consume.

Rice and roti are often the first things people eliminate when trying to lose weight, but Siddhartha reassured that these everyday carbs are perfectly fine. Labelling both as 'lean mode' staples, he noted, "They are not the problem. If you portion control this, you're fine."

Eggs are a powerhouse for any fat-loss diet, and Siddhartha highly recommended them for lean mode, calling them 'high in protein, will keep you fuller for longer'. Also read | 46-year-old fitness coach lost 25 kg in 24 weeks without crash diets or starving; shares 3 simple rules he followed

Bulk mode additions: navigating calorie-dense foods When transitioning into a muscle-building or bulk phase, the objective changes to consuming a caloric surplus. However, Siddhartha warned that certain delicious foods make it incredibly easy to overshoot your goals if you aren't careful.

While a great addition for adding extra calories and flavour to a bulking diet, Siddhartha flagged cheese as a 'bulk mode' food because it is 'very tasty, easy to overeat'. Another high-calorie favourite, butter, falls strictly under the coach's bulk mode. He advised caution, noting that it is 'very calorie-dense'. "A small amount will be a lot of calories," he said.

Golden rule: drop the fear, focus on consistency Siddhartha's core message was to mend our psychological relationship with what we eat. He strongly advocated against viewing food as an adversary, regardless of whether your goal was to slim down or build mass: "Do not fear food guys, portion control is key. Be consistent with that, and you will get results."

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