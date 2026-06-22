Is roti better than rice? Dietitian says answer depends on your health goals, portion sizes and…

Roti is typically made from whole wheat flour, making it richer in dietary fibre, protein, and certain micronutrients such as magnesium and B vitamins. Rice, on the other hand, varies greatly depending on the type. White rice is more processed and lower in fiber, while brown rice retains its bran and germ, making it more nutrient-dense.

Dr Archana said, “The truth is, neither roti nor rice is inherently better—the right choice depends on your body, lifestyle, and overall dietary pattern.

When it comes to healthy eating in India, few debates are as common as: “Should I eat roti or rice?” While many people automatically label rice as “fattening” and roti as the healthier choice, nutrition science tells a more nuanced story. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Archana Batra, dietitian and certified diabetes educator, decodes the difference between the two.

A medium-sized roti generally contains around 70–100 calories, while a cup of cooked rice contains approximately 130–200 calories, depending on the variety and preparation. However, calories alone do not determine whether a food is healthy.

The glycemic index matters According to Dr Archana, one reason rice often gets a bad reputation is its glycemic index (GI)—a measure of how quickly a food raises blood sugar. White rice tends to have a higher GI than whole wheat roti, which means it may lead to a faster rise in blood sugar levels.

However, context is important. Eating rice with dal, vegetables, curd, or protein-rich foods slows down glucose absorption and improves satiety. Similarly, eating multiple rotis with little protein or fiber may not necessarily be healthier.