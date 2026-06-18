Popping an antacid every time you feel bloated? Nutritionist explains why excessive reliance can worsen digestive issues

Khushi Chhabra, a holistic health nutritionist and wellness content creator, is breaking down what happens inside your stomach when you rely excessively on antacids to manage your digestive issues , instead of addressing the root cause. In an Instagram video shared on June 9, the nutritionist warns, “Popping an antacid every time you feel bloated or experience acidity? You might be making things worse.”

That familiar feeling of bloating after a heavy meal or a burning sensation creeping up your chest is enough for many Indians to instinctively reach for an antacid . Medicines such as Digene, Eno and Pan-D have become household staples, offering quick relief. But what if this seemingly harmless habit is quietly interfering with the very system it is meant to soothe? Experts warn that frequent reliance on antacids may alter your stomach's natural environment which is essential to carry out digestive functions.

How do antacids work? According to Khushi, antacids work by chemically neutralising excess stomach acid, providing temporary relief from symptoms such as burning, discomfort and acidity. However, she cautions that excessive reliance on these medications may interfere with the stomach's natural acid production.

She explains, “Antacids like Digene and Eno contain magnesium hydroxide, calcium carbonate, and sodium bicarbonate. They chemically neutralise your stomach for temporary relief, so your burning reduces and acidity settles. When you take Pan-D, it doesn't neutralise your stomach acid; it blocks the production of stomach acid itself. These block the proton pumps in your stomach cells from where acid is released, leading to less acid, less burning, and more comfort.”

Why you shouldn’t depend excessively on antacids Khushi highlights that stomach acid plays a vital role in digestion – it helps break down proteins, aids the absorption of key vitamins and minerals, and stimulates the release of digestive enzymes. When stomach acid levels drop, food is not digested efficiently, which can lead to symptoms such as gas, bloating and persistent acidity. This, she says, creates a vicious cycle: people continue taking antacids to manage these digestive issues without addressing the underlying cause, while the excessive use of these medications may itself be contributing to the very symptoms they are trying to relieve.

The nutritionist explains, “We need stomach acid to digest protein, absorb minerals like calcium, absorb vitamin B12, and activate digestive enzymes. So why are these medicines making stomach acid a problem? When you take these medicines daily, your natural stomach acid production reduces. This leads to more acidity and gas because your food isn't being digested properly without that acid. This creates a vicious cycle: food doesn't digest, more gas forms, acidity occurs, and then you have to take these medicines again.”

Khushi concludes, “True gut health isn’t about masking the symptoms with temporary fixes; it’s about treating the cause. Shift your focus toward building sustainable habits that support your digestion naturally.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.