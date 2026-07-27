Can you eat the same breakfast every day? Gastroentrologist Dr Shivam Kalia says it may ‘change’ your gut health

Breakfast is the first meal of the day. For the convenience of meal prep or the comfort of having something predictable, many reach for the same meal every day.



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One may wonder whether, while this makes mornings surely quicker, it can potentially cause any changes in the gut. Why does this warrant closer attention? Even if it may seem trivial, it cannot be shrugged off, as what you eat directly affects the gut through nutrient absorption, digestion and other primary physiological functions.

So, can this eating behaviour bring about a change in your gut? Let's settle the doubt by understanding this from a specialist. Dr Shivam Kalia, consultant in gastroenterology at Fortis Hospital, Noida, confirmed that yes, eating the same breakfast every day can ‘change’ your gut.

How does the same breakfast change your gut? Repetition may seem monotonous, but when done right, it may actually help ‘improve’ your gut health.

It might seem surprising, but the gastroentrologist also stated that the right kind of breakfast, when repeated, actually makes your gut ‘better.’

What constitutes the right kind of breakfast? And what does this have to do with gut health? Dr Kalia helped to connect all the dots and simplified, “A consistent, fibre-rich breakfast gives specific bacterial strains a reliable food source day after day, allowing them to establish and dominate the gut community.”

In fact, the benefits may begin quite quickly, as the gastroentrologist underlined that repeated diets can lead to shifts in microbiome composition within days, rather than weeks.

The advantages of a well-balanced and robust gut microbiome are widely recognised in health circles, as gut health is foundational to overall well-being and is closely connected to several bidirectional pathways, such as the gut-brain and gut-immune axis.