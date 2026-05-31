From fibremaxxing to gut-brain axis wellness, these 5 gut health trends are shaping wellness in 2026: Do experts approve

Among the numerous different wellness trends there are today, probably the most popular trend seen across social media in 2026 would be gut health, including probiotic sodas, large amounts of kombucha bottles lining store shelves, and products that help you test your own microbiome at home. These 5 gut health trends are shaping wellness in 2026. (Unsplash)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Shilpa Moreker, laboratory director, NM Medical, shared the biggest gut health trends dominating 2026, and where they actually stand from a practical health perspective. ​Also read | Hyderabad neurologist warns against quick weight loss, says stop treating obesity like a 'medical emergency'

1. Fibremaxxing Dr Shilpa said, “One of the loudest wellness trends this year is fibremaxxing, which essentially means consciously increasing fibre intake through foods like oats, lentils, fruits, vegetables, chia seeds, flaxseeds, and fibre supplements.”

Unlike many internet-driven health fads, this one has some real nutritional logic behind it. Most urban diets today are heavily dependent on refined and ultra-processed foods, which naturally lowers fibre intake. Increasing dietary fibre can support bowel regularity, improve satiety, and help maintain healthier gut microbial diversity.

2. Next-gen biotics According to Dr Shilpa, gut health conversations have also moved beyond regular probiotics. Terms like prebiotics, postbiotics, synbiotics, and fermented functional foods are now everywhere, with yoghurt, kefir, kimchi, kombucha, and probiotic drinks becoming everyday wellness staples.

A probiotic that may help after a course of antibiotics, for example, may not necessarily improve chronic bloating or irregular bowel habits. She highlighted that fermented foods can absolutely be part of a balanced lifestyle, but they are not substitutes for hydration, proper meals, adequate sleep, or stress management.