Lifestyle coach says ‘your gut isn’t just about food’; shares how mood, stress and emotions shape digestive health

Our gut is often called the “second brain,” and for good reason. Ever noticed butterflies in your stomach before an important meeting, or a heavy, unsettled feeling after a stressful day? These aren’t just coincidences, your digestive system responds directly to your emotions. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Luke Coutinho, Integrative Lifestyle Expert, shares how our gut health is closely linked to emotional well-being and why tuning into this connection can help us lead a healthier, more balanced life. (Also read: Kota cardiologist warns 'winter heart risks increase after 50’; shares key precautions everyone should follow ) To improve gut health, Luke recommends early dinners, mindful eating, and gentle movement. (Unsplash)

Your gut has a mind of its own

“Ever heard the gut called your ‘second brain’? That’s not just a metaphor,” says Luke. “The gut has its own nervous system, called the enteric nervous system, which works independently but also communicates directly with the brain through the gut–brain axis.”

“This two-way conversation explains why digestive issues often mirror your emotional state,” he adds. “Anxiety, grief, or stress can trigger bloating, acidity, bowel upsets, unhealthy food cravings, or changes in appetite. Over 90% of the body’s serotonin is produced here, so when the gut is out of sync, mood, sleep, and focus often follow.”

Emotions influence gut health, with anxiety causing urgency, anger triggering acidity, and sadness affecting digestion. (Unsplash)

Unprocessed emotions leave digestive clues

“Emotions don’t just live in your mind, they often settle in the gut,” says Luke. “In my work, we see clear patterns: anxiety can lead to urgency or loose motions; anger may trigger acidity or a tight upper gut; grief or sadness often slows digestion or suppresses appetite.”

He explains, “Just as distress can disturb digestion, feeling safe, seen, or content can gently restore it, improving appetite, mood, and bowel rhythm. The gut remembers what the mind suppresses, often long before a blood test shows it.”

5 red flags that may be emotionally rooted

“Your gut reflects more than what you eat, it mirrors what you feel,” says Luke. Some common signals include:

Regular bloating, even on a clean nutrition plan

Constipation or loose motions that shift with your mood

Midday crashes or brain fog despite good sleep

Cravings for sugar or salt when overwhelmed

Skin flare-ups like acne or eczema during emotional stress”

He adds, “Research from UCLA and the American Psychological Association confirms this gut–emotion link, showing how chronic stress alters gut motility and inflammation. So when symptoms overlap, don’t just change your food, shift your inner environment too.”

Gut health is connected to liver function through the gut-liver axis, meaning that every gut issue, from leaky gut to bloating, can impact the liver in some way.(Shutterstock)

What helps: Small shifts, big impact

“You don’t need an overhaul,” Luke advises. “Just a few steady anchors can make a difference:

1. Eat by the clock: Early dinners and consistent sleep-wake cycles help regulate circadian digestion.

2. Pause before meals: Bless your meals and eat mindfully. A few slow belly breaths signal your body to shift into rest and digest.

3. Diversify your plate: Add local, seasonal produce, good fats, prebiotics, and moderate ferments.

4. Move gently: Walk after meals or sit in vajrasana to aid gut flow and lymph drainage.

He also suggests, “Support your vagus nerve through humming, gargling, gentle yoga, or cold water face splashes.”

It’s not just food, it’s what you’re digesting

“If you’re doing all the right things and still feel off, it may be an emotional load, not just your dietary choices,” Luke explains. “The gut mirrors your life. It holds on to what you haven’t released. True gut healing goes beyond food charts and supplements. It begins with acknowledging how you feel, what you’re carrying, and giving yourself permission to process it, gently, honestly, and without shame.”

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.