Kota cardiologist warns 'winter heart risks increase after 50’; shares key precautions everyone should follow

Winter might feel comforting with warm clothes and cosy mornings, but for those over 50, it comes with dangers that often go unnoticed. Even simple habits, like stepping out too early or wearing fewer layers, can create unexpected health stress. To address these hidden threats, Dr Saket Goyal, Chief Interventional Cardiologist, Kota Heart Institute, Rajasthan, shares in his December 5 Instagram post essential winter-safety guidelines for people above 50. (Also read: Gastroenterologist explains what colon cancer really looks like inside the body; shares early signs most people miss ) Check out essential winter precautions for people over 50 to avoid heart risks. (Freepik)

How does cold weather affect your heart

As temperatures drop, Dr Saket urges people, especially those above 50, to follow essential winter precautions to protect their heart health. Sharing a detailed advisory, he said, “I hope none of you ever need these precautions, but please share them with anyone who is 50 years or older.”

Dr Goyal highlighted how cold weather increases the risk of heart attacks and other cardiovascular issues, stressing that simple habits can significantly reduce danger. “Don’t go out early in the morning during winter,” he advised. “Step out only when there is mild, warm sunlight.”

He further recommended adding an extra layer of clothing, eating small portions throughout the day, and staying hydrated even if you don’t feel thirsty. “In winter, we urinate more and sweat less, so we don’t feel thirsty. But your body still needs water,” he explained.

What precautions can reduce winter heart risks

On alcohol consumption, Dr Goyal warned, “Avoid alcohol because alcohol mixed with a winter cold can disturb your heart rhythm.” He also emphasised the importance of wearing proper shoes and monitoring blood pressure regularly. “Anyone who has BP issues should get it checked once. BP often rises in winter and medicines may need adjustment,” he said.

His strongest caution was about extreme cold exposure. “Avoid harsh cold because hypothermia is real, and heart attack cases rise significantly during this season,” he noted. Dr Goyal closed with a simple message: “Take care and have a healthy winter.”

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.