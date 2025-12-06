Cardiologist with 40 years of experience shares 5 early warning signs of sudden heart attacks: ‘Starts in the centre…’

Sudden heart attacks are a life-threatening emergency, but recognising the early signs can save lives. You need to pay close attention to certain physical symptoms that may indicate underlying heart problems, such as artery blockage, which can eventually trigger a sudden heart attack. They are often dismissed as exertion, but they do hint towards underlying issues. It is better to seek medical help when these early signs show up. The first warning signs suggest the chances of an incoming Sudden Heart Attack. (Picture credit: Pexels)

Highlighting the importance of monitoring your physical health and keeping an eye out for the first signs, Dr Alok Chopra, a cardiologist in Delhi with 40 years of experience, shared in a December 6 post on Instagram about 5 warning signs.

Here are the 5 signs:

1. Chest pain upon exertion

Chest discomfort is one of the early signs of heart trouble.

Dr Chopra described the pain and the condition, “It usually starts in the centre of your chest near the Solar Plexus, even though your heart sits on the left. The pain can move upwards, first as a choking or throttling feeling in your neck and then spreading into the jaw. It can also travel to both arms; it may come and go, but it doesn't make it safe. The crushing pain is called Angina.”

This pattern is a classic warning of blocked heart arteries, the doctor noted. Ignoring it can lead to a sudden heart attack, so if you experience pain like this, consider medical help urgently.

2. Breathless with activity

Feeling unusually breathless after everyday activities may signal a heart problem. While it is natural to be slightly winded after physical activity, excessive breathlessness may indicate an underlying issue. The cardiologist explained that if you experience shortness of breath during daily physical activities, such as brisk walking, or climbing stairs, you need to pay attention and seek medical advice.

The cardiologist added, “That's on-and-off breathlessness means your heart is not getting enough blood supply.”

3. Swelling in legs and sudden weight gain

If you see prominent swelling in your feet, ankles or legs, then it is a warning sign you cannot ignore. The cardiologist explained, “Often due to fluid retention, this can be an early sign of heart failure where your heart isn't pumping strongly.”

4. Low stamina and fatigue

If you regularly feel tired or struggle to finish your everyday tasks, then it's not just a lack of motivation, but may point towards physiological issues associated with heart trouble.

Dr Chopra shared, "If regular chores suddenly exhaust you, it may be because your heart is not delivering enough oxygen to your muscles.”

5. Dizziness, fainting or fast heartbeat

Lastly, the cardiologist shed light on symptoms that may indicate abnormal heart activity. “Dizziness, fainting or fast heartbeat. These rhythm disturbances can be silent killers if left unchecked. Now these are not small inconveniences; they are warning signals,” he added. So these should not be ignored, as early detection will lead to timely medical intervention and can prevent potentially life-threatening complications.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.