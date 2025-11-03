Cardiologist with 40 years of experience shares '4 heroes in Indian kitchen' that are better than any supplement

Supplements have almost become the norm in wellness trends. If anyone has a deficiency, they immediately reach out for a supplement to address the issue. However, people sometimes forget that whole foods should always be your priority, and supplements should be used in conjunction with them to support your nutrient needs. According to cardiologist Dr Chopra, A2 ghee is India's gift to the world. (Adobe)

Highlighting the importance of whole foods, Dr Alok Chopra, a cardiologist in Delhi with 40 years of experience, listed some Indian ingredients that you can find in your kitchen easily and solve many of your overall health problems.

4 heroes in our Indian kitchen

Sharing the list of foods in a November 1 Instagram post, Dr Chopra wrote, “Meet the everyday heroes in our Indian kitchen — from humble ghee to powerful herbs and pulses. Packed with strength, nourishment, and ancient wisdom, these staples fuel our immunity, improve digestion and support long-term vitality. True wellness doesn’t always come in supplements — sometimes, it’s simmering on your stove.”

Here are the 4 ingredients he mentioned in his post:

1. A2 ghee

According to Dr Chopra, A2 ghee is India's gift to the world. What is it? It is clarified butter made from the milk of cows that produce only the A2 type of beta-casein protein. The cardiologist called it ‘pure fuel for the body and brain.’

2. Herbs and spices

According to Dr Chopra, herbs and spices are another hero in our kitchen, and shouldn't be ignored. “Our ancestors seasoned food like life - with awareness and wisdom,” he wrote.

Spices, per the National Institutes of Health, are rich in antioxidants, and scientific studies suggest that they are also potent inhibitors of tissue damage and inflammation caused by high levels of blood sugar and circulating lipids.

4 heroes found in our Indian kitchen. (Google Gemini)

3. Dry fruits

Fruits, as per Dr Chopra, are rich in healthy fats, and they are extremely helpful in repairing cells and sharpening our cognition, which is the brain's mental process of acquiring knowledge and understanding through thought, experience, and the senses.

4. Legumes and lentils

They are wholesome vegetarian protein options, which, according to the cardiologist, help fuel your day and support muscle health.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.