Step inside Mona Singh's spacious Mumbai home decorated by the actor herself with bold art, dark blue door and wall

Mona Singh's Mumbai home, which she shares with husband Shyam Rajagopalan, has an unassuming, cosy, and bohemian feel that contrasts with typical celebrity homes. In an episode Reels to Rooms, which was shared on Urban Company's YouTube channel in 2023, Mona Singh gave a tour of her serene home, showcasing the actor's unique sense of style and love for cosy spaces. Also read | Step inside Hrithik Roshan’s sea-facing Mumbai home with a vending machine and monkey bars in living room Mona Singh's home is filled with art, intimate seating areas, and plants, making it a true sanctuary for her and her husband. (YouTube/ Urban Company)

Mona's home is a serene oasis that reflects her style

The decor is a curated mix of vintage finds, personal art, and comfortable, textured pieces. The colours lean toward warm, earthy tones – neutrals, blues, woods – with unique colour accents via art, statement walls and furniture. Interestingly, Mona mentioned in the video that she and her husband designed the entire space themselves, forgoing a professional interior designer to ensure every corner reflects their taste.

Take a look at Mona's house tour video:

The unexpected power of dark blue

Dark blue is a dominant colour, contributing to the cosy and moody atmosphere of Mona's home. The house's entrance and living area boast a dark blue colour for the main door and a wall, which offers a bold, earthy pop of colour against the simple white walls of the rest of the space. The striking blue door and wall is a courageous choice that instantly sets a sophisticated mood for Mona's living room.

Mix-and-match furniture

The living room features comfortable, vintage-style furniture, like dark green and pink floral sofas and wooden armchairs. It is peppered with unique decorative elements, including art that Mona collects — one of them was painted by the actor's mother. The rest of the room is filled with plants of all sizes and features an intimate and charming seating area for Mona's slow mornings at home. Mona shared the space is a true sanctuary that reflects her personality and offers an escape from the hustle-bustle of her busy life.