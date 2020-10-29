Step inside Hrithik Roshan’s sea-facing Mumbai home with a vending machine and monkey bars in living room

bollywood

Updated: Oct 29, 2020, 16:23 IST

Hrithik Roshan claims that despite how spick and span his house looks, no one is policed to keep their arms to themselves or discouraged from touching things and making a mess. The actor says his friends and guests are free to enjoy his home like its their own. Hrithik,who recently bought two more properties worth almost Rs 100 crore, was closely associated with designing his home. While one apartment is a duplex penthouse, the other is a single-storey home, and as per reports the actor wants to integrate the two as a ‘mansion in the air’.

In 2017, Hrithik and his home featured on an episode of Fox Life’s Design HQ. Interior designer Ashiesh Shah, who designed and decorated Hrithik’s home, took viewers around to show some fine details and ideas behind them. The house overlooks the ocean and has a nautical theme. Hrithik and his designer tried to incorporate nautical elements not so much in the wall colours and larger furniture but with tiny accessories such as shells, a large ship light, crystallised corals and more.

The living room has a blue carpet that anchors the white walls and furniture of the room. To bring life to the room, Hrithik pairs his carpet with bright yellow sunflowers. Hrithik said that the inspiration behind his blue and white house is to emanate the vibe of Santorini in Greece. He added that he was so particular about finding the right blue that he sent his designer picture of neel from Mohenjodaro when he was shooting for his film. He said he stepped out of character during the scene and immediately sent the picture, ecstatic about having found the piece.

Also read: Taish review: Bejoy Nambiar brings thrill and style back to OTT in one of Zee5’s better offerings

There is a peaceful reading nook with a green leather chair, inspirational quotes all over the walls, a luxurious piano and his sons’ art placed over the mantel. However, there are a few very quirky elements too. Hrithik has a giant vending machine right in his living room, filled with chocolates and other treats. There is also a London style red phone booth filled with books and a monkey bar that hangs over the couches for a quick workout. Check out more pictures:

Artwork that doubles up as inspiration inside Hrithik Roshan’s home.

Hrithik says the art provides an anchor for his sons.

This quote reveals its true meaning when seen through a mirror.

A stunning piano that Hrithik got for his sons.

A vending machine that sits right in the living room of Hrithik Roshan’s home.

Hrithik’s home office.

The blue carpet that Hrithik toiled hard for.

Hrithik’s home overlooks the ocean.

Hrithik Roshan’s home is peaceful and ambient.

A reading nook in Hrithik Roshan’s home.

Hrithik’s house is in Juhu, right next door to Akshay Kumar’s. They live so close by that during the lockdown period, they even came together over the boundary wall to applaud and bang utensils in honour of frontline workers who have fought against the coronavirus spread.

The actor was last in Siddharth Anand’s War with Tiger Shroff. The film was the biggest hit of 2019. He is reportedly now working on the fourth instalment of the Krrish franchise with his father, filmmaker Rakesh Roshan.

Meanwhile, the new properties that the actor has bought on Juhu-Versova Link Road also give unrestricted view of the Arabian Sea, and is spread across a combined 38000 sq ft. There is a 6500 sq ft terrace, and the family will have access to 10 parking spots.

Follow @htshowbiz on Twitter