Speeding bike drags 46-year-old woman to death; rider also killed

MUMBAI: Minutes before she was to leave for a Guru Purnima pilgrimage with her family, a 46-year-old Mahim woman was fatally knocked down and dragged for around 100 metres by a speeding sports bike while crossing Lady Jamshedji Road on Monday night. The biker, 21, who was riding towards Bandra to pick up his mother, also died in the accident. Mumbai, India. July 28, 2026 - File Photo of Mangla Tandel. Dhruv Gurav, a motorcyclist, and Mangla Tandel, a Mahim resident, died after Gurav’s speeding bike struck Tandel in Mahim, Mumbai, India. July 28, 2026. (Photo by Raju Shinde/HT Photo) (Raju Shinde)

According to Mahim police, around 9.30pm Mangala Ashok Tandel, a resident of Mahim Causeway, was was crossing the road to meet relatives before the family left for Akkalkot in Solapur to visit the Shri Swami Samarth mutt in Solapur on the occasion of Guru Purnima.

According to the Mahim police, the sports bike, travelling towards Bandra, struck Tandel with such force that she was dragged for nearly 100 metres before the vehicle came to a halt.

She was rushed to Raheja Hospital, where doctors declared her dead before admission.

“Tandel’s husband works with a nationalised bank and she has two Saloni, 22, and Sania, 20,” said the police officer.

The rider, identified as Dhruv Gurav, a resident of Fishermen Colony in Mahim, sustained severe injuries in the crash. He was taken to Bhabha Hospital, where he too was declared dead.

Police said Tandel had already packed for the pilgrimage and was waiting for her relatives to get ready. She had stepped out to call them when the accident occurred.

Gurav had left home to pick up his mother from Bandra when the crash took place. “The mother and father of Gurav were very good singers, earlier they were attached with some or the other orchestra’s. After Orchestra’s business came down, they used to sing at various events,” said the police officer.

Police said he and his elder brother were avid sports bike enthusiasts and their family owned multiple sports bikes. Gurav had also been involved in an accident in the past.

The police said they have booked the deceased Gurav under sections 106 causing death by negligence and 281 negligent driving or riding on a public way of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, along with other sections of the Motor Vehicle Act.