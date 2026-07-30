'Why did Patrick Clancy search musician Tom Hall's death on Google?': Cross-examination at Lindsay Clancy trial heats up

Late American country musician Tom Hall took center stage unexpectedly at the trial of Lindsay Clancy in Plymouth, Massachusetts, on Wednesday. Patrick Clancy, the father of Cora, Dawson and Callan Clancy, is sworn in during Lindsay Clancy's murder trial Plymouth Superior Court, in Plymouth, Massachusetts on July 29. (via REUTERS)

The reference to the legendary musician, nicknamed 'The Storyteller ', came up as Lindsay Clancy's lawyer, Kevin Paddington, cross-examined her ex-husband, Patrick Clancy. Paddington, representing Lindsay Clancy, has pleaded not guilty, arguing the 38-year-old had been overprescribed psychiatric medication and her overall mental health condition before the January 23, 2023, killings.

Why Patrick Clancy Was Asked About Tom Hall's Death The unexpected entry of Tom T. Hall took place when Paddington was cross-examining Patrick Clancy following his testimony, which included the recording of a horrific 911 call after Patrick Clancy discovered the scene.

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Reddington asked Patrick Clancy about the Google search about Tom Hall's death, which inadvertently landed him on Google's search suicide helpline alert. According to Bob Ward of Boston 25, the Google search is from December 2022.

"Reddington said it looks like you were looking up CW musician Tom Hall, and you inadvertently landed on a suicide page," Ward reported. “Hall committed suicide. Clancy said yes.”

It was not immediately clear why Kevin Paddington asked Patrick Clancy the question, but Patrick Clancy did not say anything about contemplating suicide. The cross-examination continued for several minutes and covered several other topics.

Tom T. Hall committed suicide a year before the search, on August 20, 2021, at the age of 85, in Franklin, Tennessee.

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Patrick Clancy Central To Plymouth Trial Patrick Clancy, who has since divorced from Lindsey Clancy and remarried, is a key figure in the trial. The 38-year-old was allegedly sent by Lindsay to get medication from a faraway store during which the three children, Cora, 5; Dawson, 3; and Callan, 8 months, were found dead.

Patrick, having returned, discovered Lindsay injured after attempting suicide by jumping out of the window. Rushing inside the house, he found the dead bodies of the three children. In his testimony Wednesday, Patrick recalled a phone call he had with Lindsay in which she sounded "pretty quiet."

It sounded like she was busy,” he said. “I remember hanging up thinking she was probably in the middle of giving baths or something like that.” He also spoke extensively about Lindsay Clancy's mental health troubles before the January 2024 incident.

If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide or emotional distress, help is available. In the U.S., call or text 988 to reach the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at any time, 24/7.