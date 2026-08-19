Bryson DeChambeau is among a number of players who have made commitments to tournaments on other tours following what could be LIV Golf's final-ever event this week. Bryson DeChambeau among players making post-LIV tourney plans

The 2026 LIV Golf season will conclude in Indianapolis on Sunday. It was transitioned to the season-ending team championship after the Aug. 27-30 event in suburban Detroit was canceled with Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund withdrawing its financial support following this season.

LIV Golf CEO Scott O'Neil is scheduled to hold a "League Update" press conference on Wednesday, with the league reportedly facing a Sept. 1 deadline to secure funding to continue in 2027.

Meanwhile, DeChambau announced that he will play at the Nedbank Golf Challenge in South Africa that will be held at the Gary Player Country Club from Dec. 3-6. The tournament is co-sanctioned by the DP World Tour and the Sunshine Tour.

DeChambeau won LIV's event in Johannesburg in a playoff against Jon Rahm in March.

"I am absolutely delighted that Bryson will compete in this year's Nedbank Golf Challenge," said Player, the tournament's host. "The South African crowds loved watching him play earlier this year, and it is wonderful to welcome him back to our incredible country."

The DP World Tour's Husqvarna British Masters, hosted by Sir Nick Faldo, has also secured commitments from LIV Golf members Tyrrell Hatton, Tom McKibbin and Adrian Meronk. The tournament will be held on the same dates that LIV's Michigan event had been scheduled for and opposite the FedExCup playoff finale at the Tour Championship.

The British Masters field also includes Patrick Reed, who departed LIV in January and is eyeing a return to the PGA Tour later this year, along with fellow former LIV player Eugenio Chacarra of Spain.

Rahm, who has been linked to reports that he is departing LIV and discussing a potential path to return to the PGA Tour, reached an agreement with the DP World Tour earlier this year to settle outstanding fines while agreeing to play in multiple events after LIV's season concludes.

Field Level Media

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.