Sikh leaders call off Aug 25 Ambala conclave after meeting Saini

Days after a violent face-off between police and members of the Sikh community left several injured on both sides in Ambala, a delegation of the Sikh leadership met chief minister Nayab Singh Saini at his residence in Chandigarh on Tuesday and raised their demands. Jhinda claimed that Mand had written to him that he was ready to apologise to the community. (HT)

In a statement, a government spokesperson said that the delegation led by Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (HSGMC) president Jagdish Singh Jhinda met Saini during the meeting, where the issue concerning Panjokhra Sahib was discussed in detail.

The delegation was assured about an early resolution of their concerns after which a large Sikh congregation scheduled to be held on August 25 in Ambala was called off.

Senior leaders Gurnam Singh Charuni (BKU Charuni), Harkesh Mohri (SAD Badal), Amarjeet Mohri (BKU SBS) and others were present.

Speaking to the media after the meeting in the presence of Saini and other leaders, Jhinda said that taking the matter seriously, it was resolved by the CM in a positive way.

“The community’s anger due to whatever happened on August 7 at Panjokhara Sahib Gurdwara due to Gursimran Singh Mand was dragged to August 13 and we had to block the highway. This resulted in a confrontation with the police and led to injuries on both sides, which was unfortunate,” he said.

“The CM has assured us that all the cases will be withdrawn at the earliest and our two youth arrested by the police (in the August 7 incident) will be released before August 23. Considering this, we have decided to call off our congregation scheduled for August 25. We will now invite the CM for a ‘path’ at Panjokhara Sahib Gurdwara to express our gratitude,” he added.

Jhinda claimed that Mand had written to him that he was ready to apologise to the community.

On Monday, Ambala SP Ajit Singh Shekhawat had said the authorities were ready for talks with the Sikh leaders.

Several members of the community had on August 13 blocked the NH-44 near Jaggu City Centre, demanding action against Mand and release of their two men.

The blockade was removed with force leading to injuries to nine cops, including DSP Virender Sharma, and several on the other side.