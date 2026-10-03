Trump's camera-off moment during G7 Zoom call sparks 'nap' and 'bad hair day' reactions online

President Donald Trump joined a virtual G7 leaders’ meeting on October 2, but his camera was off when International Energy Agency chief Fatih Birol shared a screenshot of the call. Donald Trump’s camera was off during a G7 Zoom call, prompting social media users to joke about a ‘nap’ or ‘bad hair day’.. (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP) (AFP)

The image showed other leaders on camera while Trump’s video tile appeared dark and carried his name. The screenshot went viral online, with some social media users joking that Trump may have been taking a nap.

There is no evidence that he was sleeping, and it is also unclear whether his camera was off for the entire meeting or only when the picture was taken.

Donald Trump’s G7 camera-off moment The meeting was hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron, who holds the G7 presidency. Leaders from Canada, Germany, Italy, the UK, Japan and the European Commission were visible in the screenshot shared by Fatih Birol.

New York Post White House correspondent Emily Goodin also pointed out the detail in a post on X, writing, “President Trump has his camera off for G7 leader zoom.”

The screenshot led to a wave of jokes about why Trump was not visible. Other reactions also referred to previous occasions when people had claimed Trump appeared to fall asleep during public events.

One user wrote, “Remember when people said he was sleeping at the Pope’s funeral and the U.S. Open? Turns out the ultimate power move is just not showing up on screen at all. Efficiency king.”

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Social media users joke about possible ‘nap’ The reactions continued with users turning the missing video feed into jokes. One comment said, “Bad hair day + post-lunch drowsiness = camera stays off. Same energy as those Oval Office events where his eyes kept closing while people were talking. At least this time we can’t see it.”

Another commenter wrote, “Plot twist: he joined audio-only so he could properly nap without the internet turning it into another ‘Sleepy Don’ supercut. Smart.”

A third user wrote, “Plot twist: he joined audio-only so he could properly nap without the internet turning it into another ‘Sleepy Don’ supercut. Smart.”

A further comment joked, “From dozing through Cabinet praise sessions to going full invisible on a G7 diesel call… the man has perfected the art of the presidential power nap. Respect the hustle (and the hair).”

These comments were social-media jokes and did not establish that Trump was asleep during the G7 meeting.

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What the G7 leaders discussed? The camera issue was separate from the main purpose of the meeting, which focused on global energy markets and supply concerns.

The G7 leaders agreed to coordinate the release of 100 million barrels of oil and fuel reserves over four months, with a substantial diesel release planned during the first 20 days.

The leaders said, “We have agreed on decisive, coordinated measures to stabilize immediate energy supplies, shield households and businesses from price shocks, and strengthen the long-term resilience of global energy systems.”

Trump later posted on Truth Social that Europe had agreed to release a “massive amount” of its diesel stockpile.

While the screenshot showed Trump’s camera was off at that moment, it does not explain why. There was also no indication that he missed the meeting itself.