Trump claims flydubai co-pilot who stabbed Indian captain Smit Machchhar 'linked to Iran'
Donald Trump suggested on Thursday that the flydubai incident could be a potential plot by Iran amid the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.
On Thursday, US President Donald Trump claimed that the Omani co-pilot who stabbed Indian captain Smith Machchar aboard the flydubai plane Wednesday, intending to crash the aircraft, could be linked to Iran.
Authorities are investigating the motivation of the attacking co-pilot behind crashing the flydubai plane. The plane had 174 passengers on board, 170 of whom were Israelis.
Israel's Defence Minister Israel Katz described the attack as "attempted jihadist terror attack." Meanwhile, the United Arab Emirates, from where flydubai operates, said that they are investigating whether the incident was indeed a terror plot.
Also read: Who is Smit Machchhar? Hero Indian pilot who thwarted alleged flydubai flight crash attempt
Trump Suggests Iran Link In Flydubai Incident
Deep Dive
Trump was asked by reporters Thursday about the flydubai incident. One reporter specifically asked the President what he thought about a potential Iran involvement in the attack. He had earlier said that the attack could be "a terrorist or perhaps a whack job".
"Has anybody briefed you on whether the FlyDubai pilot is linked to Iran?" the reporter asked Trump.
“I would say the answer, based on what I'm hearing, is yes, but we're working on it right now,” Trump replied.
The Omani co-pilot attacked Smit Machchar when the Boeing 737 MAX was flying at an altitude of 36,000 feet. A cockpit confrontation followed in which Machchar opened the locked cockpit door. Passengers rushed in and subdued the attacking co-pilot.
One of the passengers, Yaniv Hayoun, was the first to rush into the cockpit. He said during a meeting with Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu that he initially took control of the place after overpowering the attacking pilot.
During the incident, the plane had plunged rapidly to an altitude of around 16,000 feet. From there, two on-duty pilots took control of the plane and landed it in Tabuk, in northeastern Saudi Arabia.
Also read: flydubai co-pilot was ‘religious extremist’, ‘refused to shake hands with women’, says colleague
Captain Smith Machchar Earns Praise Worldwide
Captain Smit Machchar, who worked with Indian carrier SpiceJet for 11 years, earned praise worldwide for the heroic act of opening the cockpit door on time, averting a major crash. Among those who paid tribute to Captain Machahar were Netanyahu and Trump.
"My salute to the Indian pilot Captain Smit Machchhar for his extraordinary bravery," Netanyahu said in a X post Wedensday. “Despite being stabbed and seriously injured, he fought back, resisted, opened the cockpit door, and enabled passengers and crew to overpower the attacker — preventing a catastrophic mid-air disaster.”
Trump, meanwhile, said Machchar was " in very bad shape... but he had the sense to, amazing, to, in a way he was a hero to open the door."
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShamik Banerjee
Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously.Read More