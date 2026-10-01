Capt Smit Machchhar shifted to Abu Dhabi, closely monitoring his health: MEA on flydubai Indian pilot

“After receiving initial medical treatment in a hospital in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia, he has now been shifted to Abu Dhabi for continued medical attention and recovery. Our Ambassador in UAE met Captain Machchhar in hospital and enquired about his well being,” it added.

“We continue to closely follow the health condition of Captain Smit Machchhar, an Indian national and the brave pilot of FlyDubai flight FZ 1073,” the MEA said in a statement.

It added that that Indian ambassador in UAE Deepak Mittal met him in the hospital and enquired about his well being.

Ministry of External Affairs said on Thursday that Capt Smit Machchhar, the Indian pilot who was allegedly stabbed by his co-pilot aboard the flydubai flight which made an emergency landing after an alleged crash bid, was shifted to Abu Dhabi for continued medical attention after initial treatment in Saudi Arabia's Tabuk.

How did the aviation community react to the actions of Capt Smit Machchhar?

How did the aviation community react to the actions of Capt Smit Machchhar?

Why was the incident involving Capt Smit Machchhar categorized as an attempted hijacking?

Why was the incident involving Capt Smit Machchhar categorized as an attempted hijacking?

What specific actions did Capt Smit Machchhar take during the flight crisis?

What specific actions did Capt Smit Machchhar take during the flight crisis?

“After receiving initial medical treatment in a hospital in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia, he has now been shifted to Abu Dhabi for continued medical attention and recovery. Our Ambassador in UAE met Captain Machchhar in hospital and enquired about his well being,” it added.

Also read: Who is Smit Machchhar? Hero Indian pilot who thwarted alleged flydubai flight crash attempt

Mittal also met Machchhar's family earlier and assured them that all possible support will be extended for the Captain’s health and well-being. MEA said that the Indian embassy in Abu Dhabi and Consulate in Dubai are also in close touch with the local authorities in the matter.

“We once again salute Captain Smit Machchhar’s valour and courage. We also convey our deep appreciation for the admiration and support he has received from across the world for his act of gallantry,” the MEA said.

Machchhar has been praised for fighting off his co-pilot who allegedly stabbed him and opening the cockpit door, allowing passengers to enter, take control of the plane and restrain the attacker.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu called the Indian pilot a "hero".

PM Modi has hailed the pilot and said that “in the face of the gravest danger and despite being seriously injured, he showed immense courage and an unwavering resolve to protect the lives of others”.

Also read: Was Indian pilot hit with axe during flydubai ‘crash attempt’? Here's what Israel PM Netanyahu said

“His valour helped save hundreds of lives and avert a great tragedy,” he added.

Netanyahu also praised Machchhar for his “extraordinary bravery”.

"Despite being stabbed and seriously injured, he fought back, resisted, opened the cockpit door, and enabled passengers and crew to overpower the attacker, preventing a catastrophic mid-air disaster," he said in a post on X.