‘Dumping ground for anti-socials’: Rebel TMC MLA Madan Mitra as he hints at quitting politics after 30 years

Months after he stepped down from organisational responsibilities of the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress, rebel MLA Madan Mitra on Thursday expressed disillusionment with the state of politics, saying it had increasingly become a haven for anti-social elements and hinting that he was contemplating a gradual withdrawal from active politics. Madan Mitra resigned from the Trinamool Congress in June and joined the rebel camp. (ANI Video Grab)

Mitra was among the TMC MLAs who jumped the ship and joined the rebel camp under Ritabrata Banerjee after the TMC's Bengal poll debacle. Mitra has been in politics for nearly 30 years and said his "hatred for politics" is increasing every single day, news agency PTI reported.

Madan Mitra says politics dumping ground for anti-socials "Politics has become the last resort of people, though not everyone. It has become a dumping ground for anti-social elements," Mitra was quoted as saying as he voiced frustration over what he described as the growing degeneration of political life.

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"I am personally taking a decision, or trying to take a decision, about how gradually I can withdraw from politics. Because with every passing day, nothing except my hatred for politics is increasing," he said.

Mitra's remarks come ahead of the assembly bypolls scheduled for October 6 in Nandigram and Rejinagar, while the TMC remains divided between Mamata and the rebel camp.

Madan Mitra's rebel camp switch Mitra was once among Banerjee's trusted lieutenants and one of the prominent faces of the TMC. But he joined the rebel camp earlier this year after resigning from organisational positions in the party. He, however, remained an MLA.

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The Kamarhati legislator retained his seat in the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections, in which the TMC suffered a major setback. His continued presence in the rebel camp has since added weight to the faction's challenge to the Mamata Banerjee-led organisation.

The Kamarhati MLA served as a sports and transport minister in the first Banerjee government.

Mitra's remarks about quitting politics are not new as he has spoken about the detachment on earlier occasions as well. His political career has been laced with controversies as he had to resign in 2014 after he was arrested by CBI in the Saradha Chit Fund scam.

He also faced questioning and arrest in connection with the Narada sting operation. He has denied wrongdoing in the cases.

On July 14, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) summoned his wife and two sons for questioning in connection with its money laundering probe into the alleged municipal recruitment scam in West Bengal, news agency PTI reported. The probe agency had also searched seven locations in Kolkata and its adjoining areas, including Mitra's residences in Bhawanipur and Kalighat. Raids were also carried out at premises in Dakshineswar, Santoshpur, Joka and Beleghata.

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Two days later, when he joined the rebel camp, he blamed Mamata's nephew and TMC general secretary Abhishek Banerjee for the party's electoral loss, saying he ‘wants the party to follow only his commands.’

Mamata countered the allegations as she described the rebels as traitors and alleged that they were using Abhishek as an excuse to get protection from various investigations.

“All these people are entering the BJP’s washing machine to get protection...,” Banerjee said.