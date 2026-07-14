ED summons TMC MLA Madan Mitra's wife, two sons in municipal recruitment ‘scam’

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned TMC MLA Madan Mitra's wife and his two sons for questioning next week in connection with its money laundering probe into the alleged municipal recruitment scam in West Bengal, a senior official said on Tuesday. The development comes weeks after the ED conducted simultaneous searches at multiple premises linked to Mitra in connection with the alleged recruitment scam. (PTI)

The summons were issued after the probe agency came across information linking the family members to certain financial transactions under scrutiny in the case, he said.

"During the course of investigation, these financial transactions came to light in which the names of the MLA's wife and his two sons surfaced. They have been summoned next week to record their statements," the senior ED official told PTI.

"The probe is progressing on the basis of documentary and financial evidence. We are examining all persons whose names have figured during the investigation. No conclusions should be drawn at this stage," he said.

The development comes weeks after the ED conducted simultaneous searches at multiple premises linked to Mitra in connection with the alleged recruitment scam.

In June, the probe agency had searched seven locations in Kolkata and its adjoining areas, including the Trinamool Congress legislator's residences in Bhawanipur and Kalighat. Raids were also carried out at premises in Dakshineswar, Santoshpur, Joka and Beleghata.

In October 2025, the CBI had searched Mitra's residence in connection with the same case and examined documents for nearly five hours.

The "scam" pertains to alleged irregularities in appointments to various civic bodies in West Bengal, and is being investigated separately by the ED under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), based on predicate offences registered by the CBI.