Chhattisgarh: Man murders woman to death in Surajpur

A 23-year-old man was arrested for allegedly stabbing a woman inside a public park in Chhattisgarh’s Surajpur district, police said on Monday.
The incident took place around 8pm on Sunday at Nehru Park.
The victim had gone to the park with her alleged partner. According to the preliminary investigation, an argument broke out between the two after the accused allegedly accused her of talking to another man.
Police said the man allegedly pulled out a knife during the altercation and repeatedly stabbed her in the neck before fleeing the spot on a motorcycle.
People at the park rushed the injured woman to the district hospital. She was later referred to Ambikapur Medical College but died on the way, police said.