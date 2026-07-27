Kejriwal announces ‘National Town Hall’ on E20; to give 2 lakh petitions to PM Modi

To mobilise public opinion and discuss the grievances of those affected, Kejriwal announced a 'National Town Hall' meeting.

Addressing a press conference, the AAP National Convenor said, "The youth of this country have made an arrogant government bow down, resulting in Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation. Now, I request the Prime Minister to also resolve the E20 issue before it turns into a massive protest," Kejriwal said.

Alleging that the "arrogant" administration was forced to yield to the power of the youth following the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan, Kejriwal urged the Prime Minister to resolve the E-20 matter immediately to prevent it from turning into a massive nationwide protest.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal announced a 'National Town Hall' to mobilise public support and declared his intent to hand over more than two lakh petitions to Prime Minister Narendra Modi next week.

"We are starting a National Town Hall this Saturday afternoon to unite people on this issue. Residents of Delhi-NCR can attend in person, while those from outside can join online. We have provided a registration number (8588833212) for participants. Through this Town Hall, we will hold discussions with experts, victims, and the general public," he added.

Kejriwal further revealed that an online petition started by the party has already received over two lakh letters.

"I will be taking these letters to the Prime Minister's residence next week," he said.

Criticising the police action on protesting students in Bihar and other states, the AAP leader said, "This is not right. It makes the government appear dishonest and wavering in its stance."

Commenting on the Centre's new anti-paper leak law, Kejriwal questioned the government's "intent" (niyat) rather than the legislation itself.

"Talk of such strict steps has been made before. If there is no intent to act against the mafia, no matter what law you make, it won't matter. Even the person arrested by the CBI was eventually released," he claimed.

Responding to demands for the Punjab Education Minister's resignation over allegations of paper leaks, Kejriwal defended his party's governance record in both Delhi and Punjab.

"We have been in power in Delhi for ten years, and not a single paper has leaked. Similarly, in Punjab, there hasn't been a single leak in the last five years. In one instance, two students tried to cheat using smart pens at two centres; they were caught immediately," Kejriwal clarified.

He further highlighted Punjab's progress in the education sector, stating, “Before 2022, Punjab was ranked 27th in education; today, it is number one. This progress is what is bothering our opponents.”