New Delhi, The Samyukta Kisan Morcha will submit a memorandum to MPs and MLAs between August 17 and 25, urging them to press the Centre and state governments to change what the farmers' organisation describes as a "corporate-centric" development policy and address the issues facing farmers and working people. SKM to submit memorandum to MPs, seek push for change in Centre's 'corporate-centric' policy

The SKM, the umbrella organisation of several farmer groups, said farmer representatives will travel in convoys from villages to hand over the memorandum to elected representatives and seek their intervention on its demands.

The organisation is specifically seeking the intervention of MPs and MLAs to put pressure on the prime minister and chief ministers for a change in policies under the 'Viksit Bharat 2047' framework, which it alleges favour corporate interests.

It has called for strengthening the federal rights and financial autonomy of states, stopping corporate entry into agriculture, modernising farming through productive cooperatives and promoting industrialisation and employment.

The organisation has also asked elected representatives to support a legal guarantee of MSP for all crops at C2 50 per cent, comprehensive farm loan waivers, minimum wages for workers and productive employment for youth.

The memorandum comes as the SKM steps up a series of actions over its longstanding demands.

The organisation said its August 10 nationwide 'Jail Bharo' campaign involved farmers, workers, agricultural labourers, students, youth and women, and was part of the campaign against what it describes as "anti-worker and pro-corporate" policies.

The SKM has warned that if its pending demands continue to be ignored, farmers would resume a "large and sustained" struggle from November 26, the sixth anniversary of the historic farmers' movement.

In the memorandum being submitted to lawmakers, the organisation has reiterated that the Centre's written assurances of December 9, 2021, following the farmers' agitation, have not been implemented. It specifically referred to assurances relating to MSP, farm debt, electricity and withdrawal of cases against farmers.

Its seven principal demands include a legal guarantee of MSP at C2 50 per cent with assured procurement, comprehensive farm loan waiver, opposition to the India-US free trade agreement and other FTAs, repeal of the four labour codes, restoration of MGNREGA with 200 days of work at ₹700 a day, withdrawal of the electricity privatisation and seed bills, and protection of land rights.

The SKM has also demanded that states' share of the divisible tax pool be increased from the present 31 per cent, including cess and surcharge, to 50 per cent, arguing that greater financial autonomy is necessary for states to tackle the agrarian crisis, develop infrastructure and promote agriculture-based industrialisation.

The organisation said the memorandum seeks to mobilise elected representatives behind a broader policy shift rather than limiting the campaign to individual farm-sector demands, and urged them to use their positions to press the Centre and states for action on farmers' livelihoods, employment and social security.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.