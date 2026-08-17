Shehzad Poonawalla 'presses' BJP to accept resignation after first letter rejected
Poonawalla cited pressing financial and personal circumstances as the reasons behind his exit and the need to move to the private sector.
BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla, who tendered his resignation from all party posts earlier, has called upon the BJP to accept his resignation letter, previously rejected by the party. The BJP spokesperson had offered to resign from all positions and primary membership of the party on July 30.
In a letter shared on Monday, Poonawalla said, “It was extremely touching and I am indeed grateful that the party refused to accept my resignation letter immediately and requested me to reconsider the decision.”
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Deep Dive
“But after long and hard contemplation, I have arrived at a final decision that I would like to press for relieving me from my role as National Spokesperson and active primary membership of the BJP,” he said.
In his letter, Poonawalla also expressed “gratefulness, love, affection and highest regard” for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party president Nitin Nabin and senior leaders Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and B L Santosh.
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What led to Poonawalla's resignation from BJP
Poonawalla cited pressing financial and personal circumstances as the reasons behind his exit and the need to move to the private sector.
In another statement which hinted at tensions with party members, he said, "The events of the last few days, courtesy certain individuals about whom I have told you in great detail, have forced me to reinforce and stand by my earlier decision."
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Poonawalla dropped BJP from bio
Earlier in July, Poonawalla updated his X bio with no mention of BJP in it. His current bio reads: "Religion, Islam, Culture, Hindu, ideology-Bhartiya, Author: GST ki Yatra; Lifelong follower of PM Narendra Modi".
Poonawalla joined the BJP after quitting the Congress following a fallout over the party's presidential election process in 2017. After joining the BJP, he was elevated to the position of national spokesperson.
Poonawalla has been a staunch supporter of PM Modi. He has repeatedly attacked the Congress and criticised its leaders, including party MP Rahul Gandhi.
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