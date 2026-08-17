Jharkhand protest LIVE: Jharkhand cancels JSSC-CGL exam, student leader Devendra Mahto ends fast

Candidates who cleared exam protest

Candidates who cleared the JSSC-CGL examination protested at Project Bhawan in Ranchi against the state government's decision to cancel the exam. They demanded that the decision be withdrawn and said they would continue their fight through legal and democratic means.

The protesting candidates said the decision had left them uncertain about their future. They urged the government to reconsider the move and demanded that any alleged irregularities be investigated, with action taken only against those found responsible.

One of the protesters told news agency ANI, "Following the government's decision, I am left on the streets. I would like to tell my mother and father--please, have patience. We will win again. We will also appeal to the government: please withdraw this decision you have made."

Struggle for education reforms to continue: Mahto

Mahto thanked the Jharkhand government and Soren for accepting the students' demands. He said the ongoing probe was focused on those allegedly involved in examination irregularities.

He said the students would continue to back efforts to eliminate corruption from the examination system and would cooperate with the government as part of the ongoing reform process.

Speaking to ANI, he said they would support the government's investigation into the alleged examination irregularities. However, he added that they wanted a system that could prevent paper leaks and other irregularities in the future.