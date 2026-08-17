12 women, 6 minority leaders part of BJP's new national team under Nitin Nabin

As many as 12 women, including former Union minister Smriti Irani, and six leaders from minority communities are part of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s new national team under party president Nitin Nabin. Former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje and former Union minister Smriti Irani. The team that was unveiled on Monday comprises 10 experienced women leaders from various sections of the country. According to the party, the new appointments ensure widespread representation, with voices included from 23 states and Union territories across the country.

Deep Dive What are the key features of the BJP's new national team announced by Nitin Nabin? Why is the inclusion of women and minority leaders significant in the BJP's new national team? How does the new team structure of the BJP aim to address challenges in upcoming elections?

"Such balanced appointments empower the incoming national president's executive team to operate with a profound awareness of the nation's vast geographical landscape and regional nuances," the party said in a statement. Also Read | BJP chief Nitin Nabin announces party reshuffle; Smriti Irani, Ram Madhav among list Irani, who was brought back as general secretary, lauded the BJP for trusting an “ordinary worker like me”. “The world's largest political party @BJP4India has created an ordinary worker like me and bestowed upon me the extraordinary responsibility of National General Secretary to contribute to that organization—this is a tribute to the "worker-centric system,” she said in a post in Hindi on X. “The newly formed team of the resolute BJP, committed to realizing the spirit of "Nation First" and singing the glories of Mother India, is dedicated to serving as the foundation for actualizing the resolve of #ViksitBharat,” she added.