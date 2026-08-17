At least 7 killed in stampede at Bihar's Ashokdham Temple, CM announces ₹4 lakh ex-gratia for kin of victims

Officials said crowds of devotees became uncontrollable as they attempted to enter the Indramaneshwar Temple in Ashokdham , one of the oldest Shiva temples in Bihar, leading to the stampede after barricades the police had erected for crowd control were broken.

At least seven devotees were killed and 12 injured in a stampede during the entry of devotees into a temple in Bihar's Lakhisarai district on the auspicious occasion of the third sombari of the Shravan month of the Hindu calendar on Monday. Most of those killed in the stampede were women.

Kumar said that security personnel were managing the heavy rush of devotees, and that the situation was under control. “Those said to be injured had actually fallen sick because of extreme humidity and suffocation caused by overcrowded surroundings. They were being treated at the hospital, and their condition is out of danger."

Lakhisarai district magistrate Shailendra Kumar said the incident took place around 6:40am when some youngsters tried to force their way through a queue, breaking barricades. "Women in the queue fell on each other,” he said, as he rushed to Lakhisarai Sadar Hospital.

Witnesses blame crowd management Witnesses blamed the lack of crowd management for the stampede. An estimated 50,000 people gathered at the temple. Eyewitnesses said rumours of an electric current in a pole spread panic among the devotees, as they started running. Locals and devotees tried to pull the trapped people.

A police officer said the crowd grew restless, and many began to jostle. "The situation was soon brought under control." A second police officer said the crowd had started pouring into the temple since Sunday night. “The queue stretched for over six kilometres. It took an average of four hours for a pilgrim to get inside the temple.”

Bihar CM reacts Chief minister Samrat Choudhary expressed grief over the stampede, describing the incident as heart wrenching. He announced ₹4 lakh ex-gratia for families of the deceased.

The CM also said directives have been issued for immediate medical treatment of those injured in the stampede.

“The incident at Ashok Dham in Lakhisarai is extremely tragic and heart-wrenching,” he wrote on X. “The news of the deaths of devotees in the accident has left my heart deeply distressed. My deepest condolences go out to the bereaved families. Necessary instructions have been issued to the administration for the proper and expeditious treatment of the injured. May God grant peace to the departed souls and a swift recovery to the injured.”