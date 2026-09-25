Odisha reports 24 minor pregnancy cases in tribal school hostels over 2 yrs: Gond
Twenty-four minor girls staying in government-run tribal school hostels in Odisha became pregnant during the last two academic years
Twenty-four minor girls staying in government-run tribal school hostels in Odisha became pregnant during the last two academic years, with 15 cases reported in 2025-26, school and mass education minister Nityananda Gond told the state Assembly on Friday.
Replying to a question by Congress MLA Tara Prasad Bahinipati, Gond said nine cases were reported in 2024-25 and 15 in 2025-26. Of the nine cases reported in 2024-25, three were from Rayagada and one each from Balasore, Debagarh, Keonjhar, Koraput, Malkangiri and Mayurbhanj.
In 2025-26, Kandhamal reported the highest number of cases at five, followed by Koraput with four. Debagarh, Keonjhar, Malkangiri, Mayurbhanj, Rayagada and Sundargarh reported one case each, Gond said. In Malkangiri district, a minor student engaged in a physical relationship with a boy from a neighbouring village, while in Mayurbhanj district, the incident occurred during the summer vacation, while another involved a youth from the victim’s home village. In Kandhamal and Rayagada, multiple cases were similarly attributed to private individuals and outsiders.
Gond said action had been taken against those accused in the cases. Some of them were arrested, while FIRs were registered in other cases, he said.
The disclosures come amid concerns over teenage pregnancy and the safety and supervision of minors staying in residential educational institutions, particularly in tribal and remote districts where many students live away from their families for extended periods.
Odisha has recorded a modest improvement in teenage motherhood and pregnancy, with the proportion of girls aged 15-19 who were already mothers or pregnant at the time of the National Family Health Survey-6 (2023-24) declining to 6.5% from 7.5%. However, the prevalence remained considerably higher in several districts, including Keonjhar at 15%, Mayurbhanj at 14.8%, Malkangiri at 14.1%, Rayagada at 12.8% and Dhenkanal at 11.5%.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebabrata Mohanty
Debabrata Mohanty is a senior assistant editor of Hindustan Times who works as state correspondent from Odisha covering the state's politics, governance, public policy, natural disasters, environment and its society for close to three decades. With his long years of reporting from the state capital of Bhubaneswar, Mohanty has been known as one of the most experienced and credible journalists covering Odisha for the national English dailies. His reporting combines on-ground detail with deep institutional knowledge detailing the state's changing politics, governance issues, administrative reforms and the functioning of its public institutions. He has regularly reported on issues ranging from legislative developments and public policy implementation. Politics is his core areas of expertise as he closely tracks Odisha's political landscape, including the rise and transformation of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Biju Janata Dal (BJD), the two principal political parties in Odisha. His long association with the state's political establishment enables him to write on contemporary developments in a larger political context. Mohanty takes a deep interest in writing human interest stories, environmental issues and documenting the impact of cyclones, floods, heatwaves, and other climate-related events in one of the most disaster-prone states. His coverage extends to public health, governance reforms and stories on accountability of government institutions. Before joining Hindustan Times, Mohanty worked with The Indian Express, Mail Today, and The Telegraph, where he covered at least six general elections and as many assembly elections. In 2007, he was selected for the prestigious Chevening Young Indian Print Journalist Programme at the University of Lincoln, United Kingdom, where he received advanced training in print journalism. In 2009 he won the Press Institute of India-International Committee of Red Cross award on conflict reporting for his on-ground reportage of 2008 Kandhamal riots.Read More