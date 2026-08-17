'Became jobless instantly': JSSC-CGL aspirants who cleared exam slams Jharkhand decision
“We joined through a fair process, so why is such a step being taken?" a protester said.
The Jharkhand government’s decision to cancel the crucial Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission Combined Graduate Level examination (JSSC CGL) on Monday triggered widespread criticisms among a section of students who cleared the exam.
The decision came amid widespread protests by job aspirants over alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations. The protesters had demanded a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations and cancellation of the JSSC-CGL exam.
“We joined through a fair process, so why is such a step being taken? We wanted an investigation into the alleged irregularities. If any errors are found during the investigation, remove those specific individuals behind it,” one of the protesters told ANI.
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Another protester said: “Following the government's decision, I am left on the streets. I would like to tell my mother and father, please, have patience. We will win again. We will also appeal to the government: please withdraw this decision you have made. This decision by the government also disrespects the order of the honorable court. In a way, one could say that justice was defeated today; the honorable court has suffered a defeat today. I will fight for my rights.”
On Monday evening, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren announced the cancellation of the JSSC-CGL exam and all job tests conducted by outsourced agency TDPL (TSR Data Processing Pvt Ltd) since 2014.
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"The government has decided to cancel the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission-Combined Graduate Level (JSSC-CGL) exam, which was one of the major demands of the protesting students. We have also decided to cancel all tests conducted by outsourced agency TDPL (TSR Data Processing Pvt Ltd) and the results published by it," Soren said after a cabinet meeting.
He also announced the formation of an examination reforms committee headed by senior IAS officer Amitabh Kaushal.
"We were appointed following a High Court division bench ruling. We had the Supreme Court's seal of approval, yet suddenly, the government announced the decision. We have become unemployed in an instant,” a third protester said.
“We are upset with the Chief Minister. Sir, please at least reconsider this matter. What about the honorable court's stance? What will happen to the hundreds of our brothers who resigned from previous jobs to join this one? We will go to the court. We had reached this stage through the courts before, we will go to the court again,” this protester added.
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