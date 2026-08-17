'Became jobless instantly': JSSC-CGL aspirants who cleared exam slams Jharkhand decision

The Jharkhand government’s decision to cancel the crucial Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission Combined Graduate Level examination (JSSC CGL) on Monday triggered widespread criticisms among a section of students who cleared the exam. A drone view shows job aspirants and students taking out a massive 'Tiranga Yatra' procession to protest against the Jharkhand government over the JPSC and JSSC-CGL exam paper leak issues, in Ranchi on Saturday. (PTI) The decision came amid widespread protests by job aspirants over alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations. The protesters had demanded a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations and cancellation of the JSSC-CGL exam. “We joined through a fair process, so why is such a step being taken? We wanted an investigation into the alleged irregularities. If any errors are found during the investigation, remove those specific individuals behind it,” one of the protesters told ANI. Also Read | Jharkhand CM accepts students' demands; cancels JSSC-CGL, other exams held by firm at centre of row

Deep Dive What were the main reasons for the Jharkhand government's decision to cancel the JSSC-CGL examination? How did students react to the cancellation of the JSSC-CGL examination by the government? What steps will be taken to address the alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations in Jharkhand?

Another protester said: “Following the government's decision, I am left on the streets. I would like to tell my mother and father, please, have patience. We will win again. We will also appeal to the government: please withdraw this decision you have made. This decision by the government also disrespects the order of the honorable court. In a way, one could say that justice was defeated today; the honorable court has suffered a defeat today. I will fight for my rights.” On Monday evening, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren announced the cancellation of the JSSC-CGL exam and all job tests conducted by outsourced agency TDPL (TSR Data Processing Pvt Ltd) since 2014. Also Read | 'Your fight will inspire many': CJP's Abhijeet Dipke congratulates Jharkhand students after govt accepts demands