Jharkhand CM accepts students' demands; cancels JSSC-CGL, other exams held by firm at centre of row
After the Cabinet meeting, Soren also ordered a comprehensive inquiry into irregularities in recruitment exams since 2014.
Granting one of the major demands of students protesting against alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations, the Jharkhand government on Monday decided to cancel the JSSC-CGL examination, along with all other recruitment examinations conducted by private firm TDPL, which is under the scanner of the Crime Investigation Department (CID) of the Jharkhand Police.
The decision came on the 24th day of the ongoing student protest, with some protesters having been on hunger strike for the past 14 days. It followed a marathon meeting of the Jharkhand Cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Monday.
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Making the announcement after the meeting at the state secretariat, Soren said, "There have been some starting revelations in the ongoing CID and SIT probes. After much of deliberations in the cabinet, it has been decided to cancel the JSSC CGL. All other exams conducted by TDPL will also be cancelled."
The chief minister also said that he has directed the CID to look into irregularities in all recruitment examinations conducted in the state since 2014.
TDPL is the private agency that has conducted exams including 14th JPSC civil services prelims examination, besides two civil services backlog examinations. The Combined Graduate Level (CGL) examination was conducted by the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) in 2024 and around 1800 successful candidates have already been appointed in various departments of the state government.
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The fresh controversy regarding recruitments exams started with CID registering a case on July 22 probing alleged irregularities in the 14th civil services prelims exam conducted by the Jharkhand Public Service Examination (JPSC) this year. The agency till now has arrested 21 individuals including former JPSC chairman L Khiangte, besides directors and executives of TDPL and other middlemen for irregularities in connection with the JPSC exams. The probe has led to involvement of TDPL syndicate in the JSSC CGL exam as well.
The job aspirants started their protest soon after and have been holding a sit-in at Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium in Ranchi, with some of them also observing a hunger strike. The students marched to the Vidhan Sabha on August 10 and threatened to gherao the Chief Minister’s residence on August 20 if their demands were not met.
While two of their major demands — cancelling all exams conducted by TDPL and the JSSC-CGL examination — have been met, there was no clarity on whether the students would continue to press for their demand for a CBI inquiry.
On probing the irregularities, the CM said, “Since the operation is being done, it’s better to get it done in totality. So, I have directed the CID to probe all exams held since 2014."
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On structural reforms in recruitment examinations, the chief minister said a committee under senior IAS officer Amitabh Kaushal would be instituted to look into the examination process and suggest corrective measures to make it fool proof.
Meanwhile, celebrations broke out at Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium among the protesting students following the announcement. They were not immediately available for comment on their future course of action.
Deep Dive
- ABOUT THE AUTHORVishal Kant
Stationed in Ranchi, Vishal is heading the Jharkhand Bureau of Hindustan Times since November 2017. Besides leading the reporting team, Vishal tracks and writes on developments related to the state politics, economy and policy matters in Jharkhand. Prior to his current assignment, Vishal used to work in New Delhi after graduating from the University of Delhi. Vishal joined HT in the rank of Assistant Editor in August 2015 and was part of the Delhi Metro Bureau, covering a host of issues in the City-state including politics, policy---especially those related to urban traffic & transport infrastructure and railways. A native of Palamu district in Jharkhand, Vishal started his two-decade long career in the mainstream media in 2006. During this period, he has has worked in different capacity with a number of national media houses including the Financial Chronicle, India Today, Deccan Herald and The Hindu, before moving to the Hindustan Times. He holds the experience of having worked in three major mediums of mass communication--Print, Electronic and Digital. He is a proud father of two daughters.Read More
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRaj Kumar
Raj Kumar is a veteran Special Correspondent for the Hindustan Times based in Ranchi, Jharkhand. He is a versatile, all-round journalist known for his sharp investigative instincts and extensive ground-level reporting. Over a career spanning more than two decades in mainline media, Raj has established himself as a dynamic, situation-ready reporter. He seamlessly pivots across diverse beats to deliver high-impact stories depending on editorial demand and evolving news cycles. While Raj is trusted to cover any complex assignment at a moment's notice, his specialized focus lies at the core of state governance, legislative affairs, legal reporting, and socio-economic developments across Jharkhand. He has built an authoritative track record tracking high-profile political changes, policy implementations, and judicial updates at the Jharkhand High Court. His investigative reach extends to uncovering administrative financial discrepancies, civic infrastructure bottlenecks, tribal and land rights policies like the PESA and Municipal Acts, and deep-rooted public welfare issues. Navigating Ranchi’s bureaucratic and political corridors with ease, Raj’s extensive network of sources allows him to break critical stories with speed and precision. In an era of hyper-niche reporting, Raj’s panoramic reporting style stands out. He easily transitions from breaking major investigative scoops and financial crime tracking to producing empathetic, people-centric human interest features that reflect the ground realities of Jharkhand's communities. Committed to the highest standards of journalistic ethics and meticulous fact-checking, Raj ensures that every report bridges the gap between institutional power structures and the citizens they impact. For the Hindustan Times online platform, his timely, authoritative, and multimedia-driven reporting keeps readers deeply informed and accurately ahead of the regional and national news cycle.Read More