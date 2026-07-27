'My brother doesn't listen…': Himanta draws from own family, backs Keshab Mahanta over daughter's NEET protest

Videos surfaced on social media showing Assam minister Keshab Mahanta's daughter Dibisa protesting in Guwahati against alleged examination irregularities, including the NEET paper leak. Responding to criticism over the clips, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday defended his Cabinet colleague. Assam CM Sarma further said that Mahanta should not be mentally burdened over his daughter's actions. (File Photo/ANI)

The Assam CM, addressing a press conference, argued that children may not always follow the political ideology of their parents.

Sarma further drew a parallel with his own family and said, "My brother doesn't listen to me. My children also don't obey many of my words. Your political ideology doesn't have to be similar to the parents'. I am hurt about what she said against PM Modi. I will talk to her when I meet her."

The daughter of Assam revenue and disaster management minister and Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) leader Keshab Mahanta, Dibisa, joined the protest in Guwahati over alleged examination irregularities.

Videos that reportedly surfaced on social media purportedly showed Dibisa participating in the protest. The clips could not be independently verified by HT.

Also Read | She may not follow her father…': Assam minister's daughter joins NEET protest; CM Himanta reacts

'Mahanta is now in such a position...': Assam CM Assam CM Sarma further said that Mahanta should not be mentally burdened over his daughter's actions.

Currently, Mahanta is tasked with helping flood-affected people in Assam.

"Keshab Mahanta is now in such a position, and it is his duty to help the flood-affected people of the state. We will not benefit if we burden him mentally," he said.

"Don't be shocked if my son says anything wrong. Tomorrow, if my son becomes a lawyer, he may work for someone whom I don't like. There is no point in dragging parents after children become adults," Assam CM added.