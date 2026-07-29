'Abusive language for Modi': Delhi Police letter to X over 'derogatory' content targeting constitutional heads

Days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's video on Facebook was 'accidentally' removed by Meta, the row has now moved to X. Delhi Police on Wednesday wrote a letter to social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, seeking the removal of posts which use abusive or derogatory language towards PM Modi and other constitutional heads. (Unsplash/Representational)

Delhi Police on Wednesday wrote a letter to social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, seeking the removal of posts which use abusive or derogatory language towards PM Modi and other constitutional heads, reported news agency PTI.

The police have called on the Elon Musk-owned platform to delete or remove posts and videos from the platform which target government heads and share details of the account holders with the police.

These details include login and logout details of the account, date and time stamps of the posts online, full name, address, contact details and email ID of the user.

X has also been requested to preserve the details related to the alleged posts and videos for future investigations and provide a certificate under Section 63(4) of the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA).

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This action from the Delhi Police comes after complaints were filed regarding offensive and abusive language used against PM Modi, which were uploaded during the student protests at Jantar Mantar, led by the Cockroach Janta Party, and the police crackdown on students during the July 20 Chalo Sansad march.

Delhi Police also added that its social media monitoring team has been continuously scanning online platforms to identify such content, and upon detecting objectionable posts, notices are being issued to social media intermediaries, directing them to remove the content, as pr PTI.

Officials added that they are closely monitoring and keeping a close watch on online activity related to the student protests.

Centre vs Meta The Central government on Tuesday summoned Meta's global head, Joel Kaplan, and Instagram chief, Adam Mosseri, regarding the removal of PM Modi's video messages on the platforms.

As reported by HT earlier, the officials from the US team were summoned due to non-compliance with IT rules and the rise of synthetically generated content on Facebook and Instagram.

"The removal of Prime Minister Modi’s reel from Instagram is just one of the issues that will be discussed. MeitY wants to have a larger conversation about synthetically generated content on their platforms and the non-compliance with IT rules," a senior ministry official told HT.

In response to the removal, a spokesperson from Meta stated that the content was removed in "error" and due to a glitch.