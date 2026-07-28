Non-compliance of IT rules, synthetically generated content: Why Centre summoned Meta's global head, Instagram chief

Hours after Meta allegedly restricted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's video on its platforms, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology summoned Meta's global affairs president, Joel Kaplan, and Instagram's chief, Adam Mosseri, on Tuesday.
Speaking to HT, a senior IT ministry official stated that the summons to Kaplan and Mosseri was sent over email due to the Indian policy team's inability to convey the seriousness of the issues to the US team.
"The removal of Prime Minister Modi’s reel from Instagram is just one of the issues that will be discussed. MeitY wants to have a larger conversation about synthetically generated content on their platforms and the non-compliance with IT rules," the office further told HT.