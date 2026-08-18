Panchang Today, August 18, 2026: Shukla Shashthi under Swati Nakshatra, auspicious and inauspicious timings
Panchang Today: Check the tithi, nakshatra, yoga, and planetary transits for August 18, 2026, along with today’s auspicious and inauspicious timings.
For August 18, 2026, traditional Panchang guidance suggests a day that favours balanced action, clear communication and steady progress. With Shukla Shashthi and Swati Nakshatra influencing the day, the best results are likely to come from organised work, thoughtful decisions and well-timed effort rather than haste or impulsive action.
|Key Timings Today
|Sunrise
|5:51 am
|Sunset
|6:57 pm
|Rahu Kaal
|3:41 pm to 5:19 pm
|Highlighted favourable window
|Brahma Muhurta: 4:24 am to 5:08 am
How to use it: Prefer this period for quiet planning, reflection or prayer. Avoid new beginnings during Rahu Kaal.
What Today's Panchang Means
In traditional Panchang interpretation, Mangalvar (Tuesday) brings a direct, action-oriented energy, while Shukla Shashthi, Swati Nakshatra and the Moon in Libra encourage balance, flexibility and thoughtful judgment. This combination supports taking initiative, but suggests that action works best when it is guided by practical considerations and a clear sense of timing.
Shukla Shashthi is traditionally associated with constructive effort and steady follow-through. Swati adds independence and adaptability, while the Libra Moon encourages fairness and consultation.
How to Use the Day
Work and important decisions
The day supports work that requires both initiative and refinement. Mangalvar encourages action, while Swati and the Libra Moon suggest checking balance, costs and consequences before moving ahead.
Prioritise pending matters that need a clear proposal, revised document or practical follow-up. Those handling management, sales, design, compliance or client-facing work may benefit from combining firmness with flexibility. Before making an important decision, ensure the facts are in order and avoid forcing agreement too quickly. Breaking larger tasks into clear stages can help maintain momentum without creating unnecessary pressure.
Relationships and communication
Today's energy favours honest but measured communication. Swati can encourage independence, so conversations may go better when everyone has enough space to express their perspective. With the Moon in Libra, fairness and balance become especially important.
If a disagreement arises, address the issue directly without allowing irritation to shape your words. This can be a good day to discuss shared responsibilities, clarify expectations or find a practical compromise. Listen carefully, give others room to respond and avoid turning a simple disagreement into a question of loyalty or pride. Courtesy and timing may matter more than emotional intensity.
Reflection and spiritual routine
Today supports reflection that leads to practical action. Shukla Shashthi encourages steady growth, while Swati can help clear scattered attention and bring greater independence to your thinking.
A short period of reading, prayer, journalling or quiet review may help you identify what needs firmness, what needs adjustment and what can reasonably wait. The Libra Moon also encourages looking honestly at your role in recent decisions and conversations. If the day feels busy, pause before responding to important matters and give yourself time to restore perspective. The aim is to keep action aligned with intention rather than reacting to pressure.
|Panchang Facts at a Glance
|Date and Vaar
|August 18, 2026, Tuesday (Mangalvar)
|Lunar Month
|Amanta: Shravana; Purnimanta: Shravana
|Tithi (lunar day)
|Shukla Shashthi until 5:50 pm; then Shukla Saptami
|Nakshatra (lunar constellation)
|Swati until 6:46 am, Wednesday; then Vishakha
|Yog (Sun-Moon combination)
|Shukla until 3:21 am, Wednesday; then Brahma
|Karan (half-tithi division)
|Taitila until 5:50 pm; then Gara until 6:30 am, Wednesday; then Vanija until 7:19 pm, Wednesday
|Moon sign (zodiac position)
|Libra
|Auspicious Timings (Shubh Muhurat)
|Period
|Start
|End
|Brahma Muhurta
|4:24 am
|5:08 am
|Pratah Sandhya
|4:46 am
|5:51 am
|Abhijit Muhurta
|11:58 am
|12:51 pm
|Amrit Kalam
|9:19 pm
|11:02 pm
|Vijaya Muhurta
|2:35 pm
|3:28 pm
|Godhuli Muhurta
|6:57 pm
|7:19 pm
|Sayahana Sandhya
|6:57 pm
|8:03 pm
|Nishita Muhurta
|12:03 am, Wednesday
|12:47 am, Wednesday
|Ravi Yog
|5:51 am
|5:52 am, Wednesday
Those who follow Panchang timings may find these periods especially supportive:
Brahma Muhurta: 4:24 am to 5:08 am
An ideal time for quiet planning, reflection, prayer or setting clear intentions before the day's activities begin.
Abhijit Muhurta: 11:58 am to 12:51 pm
A favourable time for beginning an important conversation, sending a carefully prepared proposal or confirming a decision that has already been considered.
Amrit Kalam: 9:19 pm to 11:02 pm
Well suited for focused study, deeper concentration or completing an unfinished task with patience and care.
Ravi Yog
Ravi Yog is also present today, but as it overlaps with Vidaal Yog, the indications are mixed. It is therefore better to use the period selectively rather than treating it as uniformly favourable.
|Inauspicious and Caution Timings
|Period
|Start
|End
|Rahu Kaal
|3:41 pm
|5:19 pm
|Gulika Kaal
|12:24 pm
|2:03 pm
|Yamaganda
|9:08 am
|10:46 am
|Dur Muhurtam
|8:29 am
|9:21 am
|Dur Muhurtam
|11:19 pm
|12:03 am, Wednesday
|Varjyam
|11:00 am
|12:39 pm
|Vidaal Yog
|5:51 am
|5:52 am, Wednesday
Traditional Panchang recommends using these periods for routine work rather than major beginnings:
Rahu Kaal: Until 5:19 pm
If possible, avoid starting new projects, making major commitments or initiating important discussions during this period. Instead, use the time for reviewing documents, routine follow-up, checking details or completing work already in progress.
Vidaal Yog: Until 5:52 am (Wednesday)
This period is better suited to preparation, revision, maintenance and low-risk tasks than to major new beginnings or commitments.
Mixed indication: Ravi Yog and Vidaal Yog
Today, Ravi Yog overlaps with Vidaal Yog, so the indications are mixed. While Ravi Yog is traditionally considered favourable, Vidaal Yog is treated as cautionary. Readers should therefore avoid assuming that the overlap is entirely supportive and use practical judgment when choosing timings.
|Sunrise, Sunset, Moonrise and Moonset
|Sunrise
|5:51 am
|Sunset
|6:57 pm
|Moonrise
|11:16 am
|Moonset
|10:11 pm
Rahu Kaal Timings Across India
|City
|Rahu Kaal
|Mumbai
|3:53 pm to 5:28 pm
|Delhi (NCR)
|3:41 pm to 5:19 pm
|Bengaluru
|3:31 pm to 5:05 pm
|Hyderabad
|3:29 pm to 5:04 pm
|Chennai
|3:20 pm to 4:54 pm
|Ahmedabad
|3:56 pm to 5:32 pm
|Pune
|3:48 pm to 5:24 pm
|Kolkata
|2:53 pm to 4:29 pm
|Jaipur
|3:45 pm to 5:23 pm
|Kochi
|3:35 pm to 5:08 pm
|Lucknow
|3:25 pm to 5:03 pm
|Indore
|3:43 pm to 5:19 pm
|Guwahati
|2:41 pm to 4:19 pm
|Chandigarh
|3:43 pm to 5:22 pm
|Surat
|3:54 pm to 5:30 pm
|Visakhapatnam
|3:10 pm to 4:45 pm
|Nagpur
|3:29 pm to 5:05 pm
|Coimbatore
|3:32 pm to 5:06 pm
|Varanasi
|3:16 pm to 4:53 pm
|Bhubaneswar
|3:02 pm to 4:37 pm
Overall
Traditional Panchang guidance suggests a day that favours steady progress, balanced judgment and thoughtful timing. Move ahead when the facts are clear, pause when emotions are running high and use supportive windows to prepare important tasks carefully. A little structure and patience may serve you better today than forceful speed.
This article presents traditional Panchang guidance for general information. Timings may vary depending on location.
Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan
(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDr Achary Kalki Krishnan
Teaching and practising Astrology, Vastu, and Numerology for more than three decades, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is a senior Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, researcher, educator and corporate mentor. Born in the sacred region of Vindhyachal Shakti Peeth, situated between Prayagraj and Varanasi, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is considered one of the most respected, knowledgeable, and qualified Astrologers and Vastu consultants of India. Experience and Areas of Work More than three decades of teaching, practice, consultation and research in Vastu Shastra, Astrology and related disciplines Delivered thousands of correct predictions about Indian Elections, Rise of Anna Hazare’s movement, the Political success of Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal, Commonwealth Games, the Indian Monsoon and many more. Recent ones being Pope Francis' demise, the Air India Crash, the collapse of Zomato, FIITJEE, etc Astrology- and numerology-based guidance for individuals, families and businesses Residential, commercial, corporate, institutional and industrial Vastu consultation Strategic consultation for startups, established enterprises and large corporate organisations Development of practical, non-demolition Vastu correction methods Developed the concept of Astro Vastu, an approach that combines Vastu Shastra with Astrology Only Vastu Consultant to have a Patent in Vastu Analysis methodology, currently followed all around the Globe. Brand-name, logo and corporate-identity consultation through the principles of Logo Shastra, a unique and proven concept created by him for Corporate Success Participation in national and international conferences, seminars and academic programmes Presentation of research papers on Vastu Shastra, temple architecture and the scientific interpretation of traditional principles Serving clients in more than 100 countries Clients include Infosys, DLF, Medanta, Shiv Nadar Group, Jakson Group, Ahluwalia Group, Vardhman Group and Lakhs of other corporates, celebrities, and who’s who Mentor and guide of AstroDevam Private Limited, the most premium organisation in the field of Astrology, Vastu, Numerology, etc. Academic and Professional Qualifications Achary Kalki Krishnan’s educational background brings together modern professional studies and traditional Indian knowledge systems. His qualifications include: B. Com., LL. B., ACMA/AICWA from India’s premier institutions Jyotish Shastri, Jyotish Visharad Jyotish Vachaspati by ICAS in recognition of his three-decade-long Astrology Teaching Master of Arts in Dharmashastra, Vedic Karmakand and Jyotish from Gurukula Kangri Vishwavidyalaya, Haridwar UGC-accredited Assistant Professor, Dharmashastra PhD in Astrology from Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University Research and Academic Contribution Beyond his breakthrough doctoral research on psychiatric disease in the light of astrological parameters, Achary Kalki Krishnan has presented research papers at many Universities on subjects like: Gita and Mental Health Vastu Shastra: Scientific Dimensions Scientific Validity of Vastu Principles Temple architecture and its relationship with Vastu principles Environmental protection through traditional Vastu concepts Core Areas of Expertise Vedic and predictive astrology Residential Vastu Commercial and corporate Vastu Industrial and factory Vastu Institutional and office Vastu Non-demolition Vastu correction Astro Vastu Numerology and name correction Logo Shastra and energy-aligned logo design Brand naming and corporate identity Birth-time rectification Muhurta and business decision consultation Vedic rituals, Yagya and remedial measures Gemstone, Rudraksha, Yantra and pyramid consultation Reiki and Pranic Healing Graphology and Numero-Graphology More about him can be known at https://www.astrodevam.com/achary-kalki-krishna.html, and he can be contacted through email astro@astrodevam.comRead More