The third week of the NFL regular season concludes with the Philadelphia Eagles traveling to take on the Chicago Bears. Week 3 MNF: Eagles-Bears Preview, Prop Picks, Prediction

This was expected to be an early-season matchup between NFC heavyweights and marquee quarterbacks. However, the Bears will be without Caleb Williams due to a hamstring injury, and 38-year-old Case Keenum is expected to start with backup Tyson Bagent having recently cleared the concussion protocol.

If Keenum starts for the Bears , it will mark his first start in nearly three seasons. He started for the Houston Texans in Weeks 15 and 16 in 2023.

ODDS AND TRENDS

The Eagles are a consensus 3.5-point favorite despite being on the road. The line has moved to 4.0 points at some sportsbooks, including BetRivers. It also reached 4.0 at BetMGM before shifting back to 3.5 by Monday afternoon, with Philadelphia attracting 62% of the spread-line bets and 75% of the money wagered.

The Eagles' moneyline has also been a popular play, drawing 68% of the bets and 83% of the money while holding steady at -210. The Over/Under, which opened at 43.5 at BetMGM, has shifted to 41.5 while seeing a nearly even split in both bets and money wagered.

KEY STAT

This will be the first NFL game that Bears coach Ben Johnson calls without a former No. 1 overall pick starting at quarterback. Before working with Williams, Johnson was the offensive coordinator in Detroit, where former No. 1 overall pick Jared Goff was the quarterback.

PROP PICKS

Bears RB D'Andre Swift Over 11.5 Receiving Yards : This has been the most popular player prop at the book. Swift hasn't been a huge factor in the passing game with six catches for 64 yards through two games. However, 11.5 receiving yards seems like a strong play with Keenum likely to rely heavily on the underneath passing game.

Under 41.5 Total Points : Each of the Eagles' past six Monday night road games have gone under the total points line. With Chicago's stout defense charged with protecting field position to help the Keenum-led offense, it's easy to see this matchup turning into a physical defensive slugfest.

Eagles WR Dontayvion Wicks Over 43.5 Receiving Yards : Wicks has quietly emerged as the clear No. 2 wideout opposite Devonta Smith, catching seven passes on 10 targets for 147 yards through two games. That included six targets against the Tennessee Titans as Wicks and quarterback Jalen Hurts continue to develop a rapport.

THE NEWS

Philadelphia has notched zero takeaways through two weeks but defensive coordinator Vic Fangio said the team won't press.

"We're due," he said.

With uncertainty under center, the Bears may rely more heavily on Swift and backup Kyle Monangai, who have rushed for a combined 316 yards and four touchdowns through two weeks.

The Eagles have less certainty in their running back room but remain confident that Saquon Barkley can play Monday. Barkley rushed for just 9 yards on four attempts after suffering a stinger in his left arm on the first play of a narrow Week 2 victory at winless Tennessee.

Barkley said Thursday that an MRI "went well." He was limited in that day's practice but was listed as a full participant on Friday.

Philadelphia ranks fourth in the NFL with a third-down conversion percentage of 53.1, just ahead of Chicago .

While that success rate pleases Eagles offensive coordinator Sean Mannion, it also suggests to him that his team hasn't been as effective on early downs, namely with running the ball.

"We're close," Mannion said. "A few little things fundamentally, just some of the smaller details that, if we attack those, it'll really come to life for us. But the guys are bought in. I think what we're doing, being able to stay on schedule on first and second down, allows you to call more runs.

"You never know when those are about to pop. ... I feel that, moving forward, those are going to start to break through."

Philadelphia averaged just 2.8 yards per carry at Tennessee but was rescued by the passing game, as Hurts connected with Darius Cooper for a 3-yard touchdown with nine seconds left.

Tank Bigsby led the ground game with 33 yards and a score on 13 carries.

INJURY REPORT

Eagles: Tight end Zach Ertz was signed to the practice squad last week. He's expected to help as a receiver with starting tight end Dallas Goedert sidelined after suffering a sprained medial collateral ligament in his right knee against Tennessee.

Ertz, 35, spent the first eight-plus seasons of his career with the Eagles. He suffered a torn ACL in his right knee while playing with the Washington Commanders last season and was limited to 13 games.

The Eagles ruled out Goedert, receiver Marquise Brown and offensive tackle Fred Johnson , while linebacker Jonathan Greenard is questionable after missing the first two games of the season. Johnson was added to the injury report Saturday.

Bears: Linebacker Noah Sewell and defensive lineman Shemar Turner were limited on Saturday before being ruled out for Monday's game. Both players are on the physically unable to perform list.

PREDICTION

The Eagles have yet to register a takeaway on defense, and Keenum's No. 1 priority will be to protect the ball. That should lead to a game dictated by field position and field goals. Eagles 23, Bears 16

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