AEW star PAC's cause of death revealed? Benjamin Satterley's sudden passing shocks wrestling world; Triple H mourns

"All Elite Wrestling is saddened to announce the passing of Benjamin Satterley, aka Pac. A native of Newcastle upon Tyne, England, Satterley began his wrestling career in 2004 and went on to perform for wrestling organizations all over the world, captivating fans with innovative high-flying moves and incredible in-ring ability. Pac signed with All Elite Wrestling in 2019 and held multiple AEW Championships and competed in some of the most memorable matches in AEW history. Our condolences go out to Satterley’s family, friends and fans," AEW said.

English-born wrestler Benjamin Satterley, better known as "PAC," has died at 40. All Elite Wrestling (AEW) announced his death late Sunday.

How did PAC's wrestling style impact his legacy in the industry?

How did PAC's wrestling style impact his legacy in the industry?

What were PAC's major accomplishments in his wrestling career?

What were PAC's major accomplishments in his wrestling career?

What are the speculations surrounding PAC's cause of death?

What are the speculations surrounding PAC's cause of death?

News of Satterley’s death prompted an outpouring of tributes from across the wrestling world.

Fellow wrestler Will Ospreay remembered him as both an exceptional performer and a close friend.

“The greatest export from our country. Also the greatest human being,” Ospreay wrote on X. “Honored to have shared the ring with you so many times. You truly are such a hero to myself and many others.”

AEW president Tony Khan also paid tribute to Satterley, writing, "Benjamin Satterley defined excellence, as a beloved husband & friend to his many loved ones, + in his wrestling knowledge, skill, unprecedented athleticism, professionalism, consistency + dedication to the sport that he loved & traveled the world to pursue. May Ben rest in peace."

WWE chief content officer Triple H, who worked with Satterley during his time in WWE, also mourned his death.

He wrote on X, "Saddened to hear about the death of Ben Satterley known in @WWE as Neville. I had the pleasure of working with Ben in the early days of @WWENXT. This moment, from NXT Arrival, marked the beginning of a new era for that brand and the men and women on it … and Ben was a major force behind that. He was an extraordinary talent and even kinder human being. My thoughts are with his family, friends, and fans across the world."

Also Read: 'First The Butcher, now PAC': AEW and WWE fans mourn deaths of two stars in one month

Details emerge According to an exclusive report by the New York Post, PAC was found unconscious inside a vehicle in the parking lot of CAVA, a Mediterranean restaurant in Des Plaines, Illinois, at around 4 p.m. Sunday. He was later pronounced dead.

Dispatch audio obtained by the Post reportedly captured authorities describing the situation as a person who had “passed out” in a car and saying they "can’t confirm breathing at this time."

“This is going to be a slumper in a car. We cannot confirm breathing yet. At this point, we’re still on the phone getting further,” they later added.

A short time later, an official appeared to relay that Satterley was dead on arrival, according to the report.

What witness said A witness told the Post that restaurant customers noticed the 40-year-old unresponsive in his vehicle and called 911.

Some patrons also reportedly searched inside the restaurant for medical equipment in an attempt to help before emergency responders arrived.

“There was an ambulance, police and a fire truck, all outside,” the witness told the outlet.

Cause of death revealed? Following news of Satterley’s death, speculation about the circumstances began circulating on social media. Some posts claimed he had died from a blood clot or aneurysm.

One X user claimed, "I'm reading that PAC died from a blood clot or an aneurysm, don't know for sure."

Another added, "Blood clot let go during travel. He had a clotting problem."

However, those claims have not been confirmed.

Neither AEW nor Satterley's family has publicly announced an official cause of death.

A spokesperson for the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office also told The Post that a cause of death was still pending an autopsy.

Why was PAC in Illinois? Satterley was in Illinois after competing for AEW at the All Out pay-per-view at the NOW Arena in Chicago on Saturday night.

PAC faced Andrade El Ídolo in a match that night and suffered a loss. He later appeared during the main event between Jon Moxley and Will Ospreay.

Also Read: PAC family: All on wife Natalie Satterley and parents as AEW and WWE star Benjamin Satterley dies aged 40

Who was PAC? Born in Newcastle upon Tyne, England, Satterley began his wrestling career in 2004 and became known worldwide for his high-flying style and athletic ability.

He began training for professional wrestling at 18 after becoming interested in the sport through his aunt, according to his booking agency, MN2S.

Satterley gained international recognition under names including “The Man That Gravity Forgot” and “The Super Superman.” He wrestled as Adrian Neville during his WWE run from 2012 to 2018 before joining AEW in 2019 as PAC.

During his AEW career, he became the inaugural AEW International Champion and a two-time AEW World Trios Champion.