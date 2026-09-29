Need trees, not zoo, food outlets at Coastal Forest, say citizens

MUMBAI: Ten days after Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) finalised New York-based landscape architecture firm James Corner Field Operations to design the 130-acre “green necklace” along the Coastal Road, a citizens’ group has raised concerns over the proposed plan, saying the reclaimed land should be used mainly to create a large native coastal forest instead of being developed around visitor attractions such as a zoo, food zones and cultural spaces. Mumbai, India - Sept. 5, 2026: View of proposed Coastal Road Gardens at Breach Candy area in Mumbai, India, on Saturday, September 5, 2026. (Photo by Anshuman Poyrekar/Hindustan Times) (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)

Mumbai Coastal Forest, in separate letters to chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and Reliance Foundation chairperson Nita Ambani on Sunday, said the reclaimed land represented a “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity” for Mumbai to create a large-scale coastal forest that could serve both as climate infrastructure and public open space.

The group said it was “very concerned” that the masterplan for the Coastal Road Gardens appeared to be moving towards a destination centred on attractions. Its concerns relate to the proposed inclusion of ticketed areas, an aviary, zoo and petting zoo, nature theatre, children’s playscapes, food and beverage structures, food trucks, parking and other visitor infrastructure.

The gardens are planned on reclaimed land along the southern stretch of the Coastal Road and are expected to include gardens and recreational spaces, sports facilities, children’s play areas, petting zoos, cultural spaces, food and beverage facilities and other visitor infrastructure.

In her description of the gardens, Ambani had compared the proposed development with Central Park in New York, Hyde Park in London and the Botanic Gardens in Singapore. Referring to this in its letter to her, Mumbai Coastal Forest said the landscape itself should remain the defining feature of the project.

Recreation, the group said, could form part of the development, but should be integrated within the forest rather than turning the green spaces into a backdrop for attractions.

The group told Fadnavis that such an attractions-led approach would not be appropriate if the stated objective was to create a “green lung” for Mumbai. It argued that extensive hardscape and visitor infrastructure would be difficult to reverse once established, while the city has few opportunities to create a large-scale coastal urban forest in its heart.

It has therefore sought a minimum 15-metre-wide dense native tree buffer along residential buildings facing or abutting the reclaimed land, besides a dense native buffer along the ocean edge to protect against wind and salt spray.

The group has also called for maximum forest cover and minimum hardscape, with native, coastal-resilient, multilayered planting capable of supporting biodiversity, climate resilience and stormwater absorption.

Traffic concerns

Mumbai Coastal Forest has also raised concerns over the impact of visitor traffic on adjoining neighbourhoods. It said the residential areas next to the reclaimed land are more than 100 years old, with narrow roads and infrastructure that was not designed to handle the visitor volumes expected at a new city-scale destination.

It has sought a comprehensive traffic, pedestrian and crowd-management plan before access arrangements are finalised. The group said the Coastal Road and promenade already provide two major mobility spines and that the access strategy should be built around them instead of diverting additional visitor traffic through residential areas.

The group said the project should ultimately respond to Mumbai’s need for a substantial green public landscape offering shade, biodiversity, climate resilience and respite while remaining accessible to citizens. It has also urged meaningful consultation with local residents and environmental groups before the masterplan is finalised.

“Recreational attractions can be created elsewhere,” the group argued, while Mumbai has few opportunities to create a large-scale coastal urban forest in the heart of the city.

When contacted by HT, a Reliance spokesperson declined to comment on the matter.