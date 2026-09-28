PAC dies at 40: Videos from his final AEW All Out match surface after sudden death

Benjamin Satterley, better known to wrestling fans as PAC, has died at the age of 40, just a day after competing at AEW All Out 2026. All Elite Wrestling confirmed his death in a statement on Sunday but did not disclose a cause. Benjamin Satterley, known to wrestling fans as PAC, died one day after competing at AEW All Out. (Benjamin Satterley l Instagram)

As tributes poured in, videos from PAC’s final match against AEW National Champion Andrade El Idolo at Chicago’s NOW Arena quickly spread across social media.

The sudden announcement stunned the wrestling community. PAC had wrestled a full match at Saturday night’s pay-per-view and showed no public signs of health concerns during the event.