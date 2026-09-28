PAC dies at 40: Videos from his final AEW All Out match surface after sudden death
Benjamin Satterley, known to wrestling fans as PAC, died one day after competing at AEW All Out.
Benjamin Satterley, better known to wrestling fans as PAC, has died at the age of 40, just a day after competing at AEW All Out 2026. All Elite Wrestling confirmed his death in a statement on Sunday but did not disclose a cause.
As tributes poured in, videos from PAC’s final match against AEW National Champion Andrade El Idolo at Chicago’s NOW Arena quickly spread across social media.
The sudden announcement stunned the wrestling community. PAC had wrestled a full match at Saturday night’s pay-per-view and showed no public signs of health concerns during the event.
Deep Dive
Also read: PAC cause of death: What we know about AEW star Benjamin Satterley’s passing as tributes pour in for WWE's Neville
Videos from PAC’s final AEW match resurface
Following news of his death, fans began sharing clips from PAC’s final match against Andrade El Idolo at AEW All Out.
The bout was contested for the AEW National Championship and marked PAC’s final appearance inside a wrestling ring. The match showcased the high-flying, hard-hitting style that defined his career for more than two decades.
Social media was flooded with tributes from fans recalling his athleticism, innovative offence and intense in-ring persona.
One user wrote, “Pac leaving after his final match at All Out. RIP Pac 💔”
Another user expressed his aspirations of the next match as he shared the video of the last one and wrote, “PAC's end, this is rough I was dreaming of PAC vs ANDRADE Ⅱ too, and I wanted to see UNITED EMPIRE vs PAC.”
PAC’s wrestling career spanned WWE, AEW and independent promotions
Born in Newcastle upon Tyne, England, Satterley built an international reputation before signing with WWE, where he competed as Adrian Neville and later Neville.
He captured the NXT Championship during a standout run and later won the WWE Cruiserweight Championship after joining the main roster.
Also read: PAC family: All on wife Natalie Satterley and parents as AEW and WWE star Benjamin Satterley dies aged 40
Satterley left WWE and signed with AEW in 2019, becoming one of the promotion’s original stars. He later won the inaugural AEW All-Atlantic Championship and the AEW World Trios Championship as a member of Death Triangle alongside Penta El Zero Miedo and Rey Fénix.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShirin Gupta
Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature.Read More