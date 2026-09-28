Researchers say doing this for 20 seconds can literally lower stress: It's free, instant and so simple
Heart racing? Don't spiral. This self-soothing trick can calm your nervous system just like a hug from someone else — and you can do it almost anywhere.
We’ve all been there: your heart is racing, your palms are sweaty, and suddenly you have to initiate an uncomfortable conversation or deliver a high-stakes presentation. While the best fix for a high-stress situation may be a reassuring hug from someone you trust, what if you’re sitting alone in your car or waiting in a meeting room? Also read | Struggling with stress eating? Psychiatrist shares 3 hacks to manage cravings
The 20-second trick that tricks your nervous system
According to science, you don’t really need another human to get that exact same calming relief — you can just give it to yourself. A study published on ResearchGate.net in 2021 revealed that a simple 20-second self-soothing touch can reduce your body’s physiological stress response.
The research team set out to test whether self-directed touch could mimic the stress-busting benefits of social connection. To figure this out, researchers gathered 159 young adults and randomly assigned them to three different groups before subjecting them to a stressful ordeal: the ‘Trier Social Stress Test’ (which involves public speaking and mental arithmetic in front of neutral evaluators).
Before walking into the hot seat:
⦿ Group A gave themselves a 20-second self-soothing touch (placing their right hand over their heart and left hand on their belly).
⦿ Group B received a 20-second hug from an actor.
⦿ Group C completed a control task without physical touch.
What the researchers found
The results were surprisingly clear-cut. The scientists tracked participants' cortisol levels — the body's primary stress hormone — by taking saliva samples throughout the experiment. Both participants who received a hug and those who performed the 20-second self-soothing gesture experienced significantly lower cortisol spikes than the control group. In short, touching your own chest signals your nervous system that you are safe, helping your brain release its grip on the fight-or-flight response.
A game-changer for everyday life
Most stress-management advice asks a lot from us. We’re told to meditate for 15 minutes daily, download an app, or head out for a long walk. While those are great, they aren't always realistic when anxiety hits one minute before an important event or meeting.
The study's finding matters because self-touch is completely free, instant, and entirely in your control. You don't need to ask for permission, wait for a friend or parent to text back, or step out of the room.
Here's how to try it yourself next time anxiety strikes:
1. Place your right hand over the centre of your chest, over your heart.
2. Place your left hand gently on your upper abdomen.
3. Hold still and breathe naturally for at least 20 seconds before stepping into whatever stressful scenario lies ahead.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSanya Panwar
With a keen eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, Sanya is a seasoned lifestyle journalist who has spent over a decade documenting the intersection of aesthetics and substance. Since stepping into the media world in 2012, she has cultivated a career defined by versatility, curiosity, and an unwavering passion for what makes life both beautiful and meaningful. Over the last many years, she has navigated the fast-paced realms of health, wellness, fitness and fashion while pivoting seamlessly into the nuances of decor and travel. Her work often explores the deeper layers of modern living, delving into art and decor trends that transform spaces, insightful perspectives on gender, parenting, and mental health, immersive travel narratives that capture the essence of a destination. A self-proclaimed aesthetics enthusiast, Sanya doesn't just report on trends — she analyses them. Whether she’s identifying the next shift in fitness or discovering a breakthrough in design, she uses her platform to spark meaningful conversations that resonate with a contemporary audience. Sanya is an alumna of St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, and the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where she honed the investigative rigour she brings to her lifestyle reporting today. When she isn't chasing deadlines or conducting interviews, Sanya practices what she preaches. You’ll likely find her sipping matcha, practicing yoga, or scouting the newest cafes. Above all, she finds her balance in nature — whether it's a quiet hike or a moment of reflection in the outdoors, she remains constantly inspired by the tranquillity of the natural world.Read More
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