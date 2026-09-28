Researchers say doing this for 20 seconds can literally lower stress: It's free, instant and so simple

We’ve all been there: your heart is racing, your palms are sweaty, and suddenly you have to initiate an uncomfortable conversation or deliver a high-stakes presentation. While the best fix for a high-stress situation may be a reassuring hug from someone you trust, what if you’re sitting alone in your car or waiting in a meeting room? Also read | Struggling with stress eating? Psychiatrist shares 3 hacks to manage cravings

The 20-second trick that tricks your nervous system According to science, you don’t really need another human to get that exact same calming relief — you can just give it to yourself. A study published on ResearchGate.net in 2021 revealed that a simple 20-second self-soothing touch can reduce your body’s physiological stress response.

The research team set out to test whether self-directed touch could mimic the stress-busting benefits of social connection. To figure this out, researchers gathered 159 young adults and randomly assigned them to three different groups before subjecting them to a stressful ordeal: the ‘Trier Social Stress Test’ (which involves public speaking and mental arithmetic in front of neutral evaluators).

Before walking into the hot seat:

⦿ Group A gave themselves a 20-second self-soothing touch (placing their right hand over their heart and left hand on their belly).

⦿ Group B received a 20-second hug from an actor.

⦿ Group C completed a control task without physical touch.