Struggling with stress eating? Psychiatrist shares 3 hacks to manage cravings and build healthier relationship with food
If you too frequently cave into your cravings during stressful moments, it is high time to evaluate your relationship with food and know how to manage it.
Whether during exam time or the night before an important client presentation, do you find yourself scarfing down food impulsively, even if you are not feeling hungry? Stress can manifest in several ways, and emotional eating is something that almost everyone is familiar with.
But this is an unhealthy coping mechanism, and before it turns into something repetitive, you need to address it. Distracting yourself with food is not healthy. We spoke to Dr Vineet Pali, psychiatrist at Maarga Mind Care, Gurgaon, to understand how one can rein in this habit of stress eating.
“While the occasional indulgence is harmless and human, relying on food as the primary coping mechanism can take a toll on both physical health and emotional well-being,” she warned. It suggests that stress eating comes with a double whammy. You are significantly at risk of weight gain, and over time, you struggle with stress management because of a poor relationship with food. You need to break this maladaptive coping habit; both physical and psychological health will take the hit.
What is the correct approach? As per the psychiatrist, instead of suppressing the urges, you need to address what lies beneath them:
1. Recognise emotional hunger before you eat
It is important to differentiate between real, physical hunger and distraction-seeking emotional hunger. Paying closer attention to these cues helps you get better clarity, so that the next time you reach out for food, make sure you are truly hungry.
The psychiatrist described the differences, “Emotional hunger often strikes suddenly and intensely, accompanied by cravings for specific comfort foods. Genuine physical hunger, in contrast, builds gradually and can be satisfied with a balanced meal.”
Other than stress, she identified boredom and loneliness as additional triggers for emotional eating. Instead of giving in, she urged creating enough distance between emotion and action and engaging in mindful, productive activities such as a brief breathing exercise, a short walk or five minutes of stillness.
2. Replace food with healthier coping tools
Dr Pali recommended changing the end goal of curbing emotional eating, “The goal isn’t to impose restriction but to widen your emotional toolkit so food becomes one option among many, not the default one.”
She further suggested these activities when stressed:
- Light physical activity
- Journaling
- Listening to music
- Stretching
- Connecting with a trusted friend
While food may feel like a stress reliever, the truth is that the comfort it provides is only temporary and can become a vicious cycle, leading you to eat more and more. The psychiatrist highlighted alternative activities that help regulate emotions naturally and lower cortisol levels.
3. Eat clean
It is non-negotiable to eat healthily, and the food on your plate needs to be nutritionally balanced. Even with a balanced diet, if one is not eating enough, they become more prone to emotional eating during stressful times.
This is especially true in certain cases. The psychiatrist pointed out that skipping meals or following strict diets that cut out entire food groups can increase this risk.
Instead, she recommended eating balanced meals at regular intervals (rich in protein, fibre, and healthy fats), which supports both physical satiety and emotional steadiness. Planning meals or snacks helps reduce impulsive choices during stressful moments.
However, Dr Pali alerted that if it becomes difficult to manage alone, it is better to reach out to a mental health professional who can provide the guidance and emotional support required to build a healthier relationship with food and stress.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
