Struggling with stress eating? Psychiatrist shares 3 hacks to manage cravings and build healthier relationship with food

Whether during exam time or the night before an important client presentation, do you find yourself scarfing down food impulsively, even if you are not feeling hungry? Stress can manifest in several ways, and emotional eating is something that almost everyone is familiar with.



(Picture credit: Freepik)

But this is an unhealthy coping mechanism, and before it turns into something repetitive, you need to address it. Distracting yourself with food is not healthy. We spoke to Dr Vineet Pali, psychiatrist at Maarga Mind Care, Gurgaon, to understand how one can rein in this habit of stress eating.

“While the occasional indulgence is harmless and human, relying on food as the primary coping mechanism can take a toll on both physical health and emotional well-being,” she warned. It suggests that stress eating comes with a double whammy. You are significantly at risk of weight gain, and over time, you struggle with stress management because of a poor relationship with food. You need to break this maladaptive coping habit; both physical and psychological health will take the hit.

What is the correct approach? As per the psychiatrist, instead of suppressing the urges, you need to address what lies beneath them:

1. Recognise emotional hunger before you eat It is important to differentiate between real, physical hunger and distraction-seeking emotional hunger. Paying closer attention to these cues helps you get better clarity, so that the next time you reach out for food, make sure you are truly hungry.



The psychiatrist described the differences, “Emotional hunger often strikes suddenly and intensely, accompanied by cravings for specific comfort foods. Genuine physical hunger, in contrast, builds gradually and can be satisfied with a balanced meal.”

Other than stress, she identified boredom and loneliness as additional triggers for emotional eating. Instead of giving in, she urged creating enough distance between emotion and action and engaging in mindful, productive activities such as a brief breathing exercise, a short walk or five minutes of stillness.