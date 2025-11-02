Feeling stressed? 5 types of calming music you need to put on your playlist

Has music felt like a warm hug when you are feeling low? Whether it is the nostalgic beat you listened to as a kid or the latest go-to heartbreak song that sums up your current situation better than you ever could, music has a comforting way of alleviating your stress, lowering the intensity of your feelings and uplifting you. It's almost like a friend who understands you without needing words. Sometimes you just need someone to sit with you, music is that- whether before a big presentation or at night, unwinding with it. Music can help calm your mind. (Picture credit: Freepik)

ALSO READ: Orthopaedic surgeon shares 8 everyday habits that put your lungs, heart and other organs at risk: ‘Loud music…'

HT Lifestyle reached out to experts to understand why music is efficient in regulating emotions and which ones help in stress relief.

How does music reduce your anxiety?

As soon as you play your favourite tune, your mood lifts. (Picture credit: Freepik)

There's a scientific reason behind why music lifts mood. Dr Ajit Dandekar, head of mental health (psychiatry and psychology) at Nanavati Max Super Speciality Hospital in Mumbai, told us music has been used as an ‘anxiolytic.’ The power of music to lower anxiety is such that it has been serving as a complementary aid for anxiety reduction.

One hack if you have nerve-wrecking anxiety before a big event? Dr Dandekar suggested listening to music. “Listening to music before, during or after a major event such as medical procedures, physical activities, or important professional tasks reduces anxiety significantly," he said.

Long before one even understands what music is, music is a part of their lives. Dr Dandekar reminded that lullabies have low-frequency sounds which sound calming. A mother's soft humming becomes the baby's first encounter with music, calming their discomfort.

Moreover, as per the psychiatrist, music helps to calm down ‘body’s built-in alarm system.'

“Music plays a key role in calming the body’s built-in alarm system. When people listen to the music of their choice, their brain’s control centres ease the bodily functions, lowering the heartbeat and easing the ‘fight or flight’ state,” he explained, referring to how the nervous system reacts to stress. Normally, when one is anxious or stressed, the body turns on the fight or flight response, making the heart beat faster, and breathing quickens. It is the body's way of telling you are in danger.

Music helps to calm down the physiological stress response. Dr Dandekar elaborated further, "Music turns on the brain’s reward circuits, leading to the release of dopamine and endorphins. That’s why many people feel the chill while listening to a particularly favourite section of their song."

Likewise, when people sing together, whether at a karaoke or a concert, the psychiatrist highlighted that they feel connected.

But again, music is highly subjective. Dr Dandekar cautioned that sometimes fast, intense music can have an opposite effect, pushing the stress hormones and causing anxiety. Hence, one should stick to the rhythm and music they are comfortable with.

Here's one important thing Dr Dandekar stressed that while music has undeniable therapeutic value, it is not a replacement for actual clinical therapy. “Music can be an aid, not the treatment itself. So if you are suffering from any mental health disorder, do not try to replace the recommended drugs or therapies with music,” he said. Music is a complementary tool to support your mental health, but not the primary route to recovery. It may regulate emotions, but proper guidance comes from a counsellor or psychiatrist.

5 types of calming music

Musicians and sound wellness facilitators Kamakshi and Vishala, founders of The Sound Space, shared with us which types of music are soothing and help in stress relief.

According to them, the calming sounds are rooted in certain frequencies, tempos, beats, rhythm and percussion that gently guide the mind into a soothing balance.

Kamkshi and Vishala revealed a brief guide, highlighting 5 types of calming music, along with explaining why they work and what they work best for:



1. Indian classical alap

What it is: It is the slow, introspective opening of a raga. It is free from rhythm or percussion. Specific ragas for mental peace, like Raga Yaman or Raga Darbari, are also aligned with specific times of day for optimal effect.

It is the slow, introspective opening of a raga. It is free from rhythm or percussion. Specific ragas for mental peace, like Raga Yaman or Raga Darbari, are also aligned with specific times of day for optimal effect. How it works: The alap allows for deep pauses, space between notes, and emotional resonance. Its frequencies typically range from 200–800 Hz, promoting calm brainwave activity and gentle emotional release.

The alap allows for deep pauses, space between notes, and emotional resonance. Its frequencies typically range from 200–800 Hz, promoting calm brainwave activity and gentle emotional release. Best used for: Meditation, nighttime listening, and emotional clarity.

2. Lo-Fi (low fidelity) beats

What it is: Lo-fi music has become a favourite among students and professionals looking for calm music for concentration. It features simple chord progressions, mellow beats, and ambient noise like vinyl crackles, all of which mimic nostalgia and reduce mental tension.

Lo-fi music has become a favourite among students and professionals looking for calm music for concentration. It features simple chord progressions, mellow beats, and ambient noise like vinyl crackles, all of which mimic nostalgia and reduce mental tension. How it works: With a tempo of 60–90 BPM, lo-fi closely mirrors a relaxed heartbeat. Its predictability and lack of lyrics make it an excellent tool for maintaining focus without overstimulation.

With a tempo of 60–90 BPM, lo-fi closely mirrors a relaxed heartbeat. Its predictability and lack of lyrics make it an excellent tool for maintaining focus without overstimulation. Best used for: Working, studying, and creative thinking.

3. Binaural beats

What it is: Binaural beats are created by playing two slightly different frequencies in each ear, which your brain interprets as a third frequency.

Binaural beats are created by playing two slightly different frequencies in each ear, which your brain interprets as a third frequency. How it works: For relaxation, alpha waves (8–14 Hz) are commonly used. For deep meditation, theta waves (4–8 Hz) can be helpful. It is like a sonic brain training that nudges the mind into a peaceful rhythm.

For relaxation, alpha waves (8–14 Hz) are commonly used. For deep meditation, theta waves (4–8 Hz) can be helpful. It is like a sonic brain training that nudges the mind into a peaceful rhythm. Best used for: Guided meditation, pre-sleep winding down, and deep breathing.

4. Nature soundscapes

What it is: Nature-inspired music for relaxation can have profound effects on mental health. The nervous system is hardwired to recognise these sounds as ‘safe,’ activating the parasympathetic response. For example: ocean waves, birdsong, or gentle rain.

Nature-inspired music for relaxation can have profound effects on mental health. The nervous system is hardwired to recognise these sounds as ‘safe,’ activating the parasympathetic response. For example: ocean waves, birdsong, or gentle rain. How it works: These ambient tracks often fall between 100–600 Hz, and unlike typical music, there’s no melody or rhythm to anticipate—reducing mental overactivity and improving mindfulness.

These ambient tracks often fall between 100–600 Hz, and unlike typical music, there’s no melody or rhythm to anticipate—reducing mental overactivity and improving mindfulness. Best used for: Sleep, restorative yoga, calming children.

5. 432 Hz music

What it is: 432 Hz is often described as warmer, softer, and more emotionally resonant. The tuning is popular in Indian flute music for meditation

432 Hz is often described as warmer, softer, and more emotionally resonant. The tuning is popular in Indian flute music for meditation How it works: Improved emotional balance and reduced anxiety.

Improved emotional balance and reduced anxiety. Best used for: Energy clearing, deep meditation, or morning intention-setting.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.