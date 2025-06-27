Music is the new love language for Gen Z: Expert shares how it reveals compatibility

Music is the new love language for Gen Z, with playlists and favourite tracks acting as subtle signs of emotional compatibility. Music helps circumvent the challenge of putting feelings into words. As per Tinder’s data, music ranks among the top five interests for Indian Gen Z users, with 54 percent saying a shared taste makes someone more attractive and 35 percent using it to understand personality and compatibility. In a world where feelings are either unsaid or filtered, music taste gives an inside glimpse into these feelings. Music is also one of the key indicators of compatibility.(Shutterstock)

Dr Chandni Tugnait, Tinder’s relationship expert in India, shared with HT Lifestyle the growing importance of music in today’s dating culture and its role in understanding compatibility.

Explaining the significance of music, she said, “As a relationship expert, I see music as more than a mood; it’s a mirror to emotional wiring. It’s not about judging taste, it’s about noticing what resonates.”

What does your music taste tell about you?

Your playlist can be your personality as well. Songs, too, have personalities, shaped by the instruments, tempo, and tone they carry.

Further elaborating on the different moods based on the music, Tinder's relationship expert shared, “Music offers a window into someone’s inner world. People who vibe with high-energy anthems often seek bold, fast-paced sparks in love, while soft ballads might point to a desire for emotional safety and introspection. Even genre preferences reveal subtle cues, electronic lovers crave spontaneity, while singer-songwriter fans tend to lean into emotional depth.”

Can music be used for a compatibility check?

Music helps couples to bond with each other. (Shutterstock)

Everyone has a playlist, and among younger generations, they are quick to swap them as a way to gauge each other. Tinder's relationship expert called playlists a ‘self-authored mood board’. Dr Chandni said,“Your playlist is a self-authored mood board. It shows not only how you feel, but how you want to be seen. When your playlist feels understood, you feel understood. It creates instant rapport.”

Moreover, a playlist can also be made together, co-curating songs. It is a kind of intimate way of expressing emotions without the pressure of words.

Dr Chandni added, "For Gen Z, music acts as an emotional shorthand; it’s often where people say what they can’t articulate: what they long for, what they fear, and what they hope to attract. So when two people co-curate a playlist, they’re not just sharing songs, they’re quietly mapping emotional range, resonance, and connection.”

When music fails the vibe-check test, what to do?

But not all the time will both of you groove to the same beats. Sometimes, the reality can be jarring, and understandably so, because everyone has different tastes. Dr Chandni explained what happens when partners have polar opposite music preferences, and when it can actually become a problem.

She explained, “For Gen Z, music is emotional language, clashing tastes aren’t a dealbreaker, rather they’re more like a dial-in. Shared music taste doesn’t guarantee compatibility, but it can fast-track emotional safety; when your playlist feels understood, you feel understood. Compatibility isn’t about liking the same artist; it’s about being emotionally fluent in each other’s rhythms. The real deal breaker is when someone belittles the emotional world your music represents.”