‘Freak matching’: Gen Z's latest dating trend that’s redefining how we look for compatibility

Dating trends are evolving quickly, especially among Gen Z. With terms like breadcrumbing, gaslighting, and ghosting becoming commonplace, the list of modern dating lingo keeps growing. Born between 1995 and 2012, this generation loves renaming concepts that have existed long before their time. The latest term? Instead of simply saying they want someone who shares their likes and interests, they now call it "freak matching." (Also read: What is Throning? The dating trend everyone's talking about ) Gen Z has coined 'freak matching' to express a desire for compatible relationships, both platonic and romantic.(Unsplash)

What is freak matching?

"Freak matching" is the latest dating buzzword, recently dubbed a "global hot topic" by the dating site Plenty of Fish. If you're dating these days, you might want to get familiar with the phrase "match my freak." So, what does it mean?

Gen Z embraces 'freak matching' for fun and compatibility in dating(Unsplash)

Content creator Morgan Pate shared with Elle that when you say you want someone to "match your freak," you're looking for someone to vibe with you day by day and enjoy the things you love doing—together. And Gen Z isn't just using it for romance; they also use it platonically.

How the term originated?

The term "freak matching," with its kinky vibe, actually comes from the suggestive Tinashe song "Nasty," which dropped in April. The catchy line, "Is somebody gonna match my freak?" has been making waves on social media ever since. Tinashe even posted playful videos about struggling to find someone who could match her freak—despite the song's success.

But in everyday use, the phrase has a more wholesome twist than the song's explicit undertones. For example, Morgan Pate shared on TikTok that matching her freak means enjoying simple things like having great coffee, working out, tanning, taking a shower, and then unwinding with "Sex and the City" in cute pajamas.

In a world where dating can often feel complicated, "freak matching" seems to be a simple, fun way to express a desire for compatibility and shared experiences.