What is Throning? The dating trend everyone's talking about

Move over, gold diggers. Gen Z has coined a new term for dating someone to boost their social status: "throning." This term refers to pursuing a partner who enhances one's social reputation, essentially placing them on a pedestal for their influence and clout.

What is throning?

As relationship expert Siddharrth S Kumaar explains, "Throning is dating someone who, via association, enhances your reputation and ego." In this dynamic, a partner's social standing is valued over their personal qualities. It's about prioritising a partner's social representation over their intrinsic worth.

While the concept isn't new—dating apps frequently show users seeking partners "above" them—"throning" is a contemporary spin on the classic gold-digging approach. Social currency now holds as much weight as financial wealth. Expanding one’s social circle isn’t inherently wrong, but disguising it as romance can be misleading.



Why Gen Z prioritises influence over intimacy?

"The motivation behind throning often stems from a desire for social validation, access to exclusive social circles, a boost in self-esteem, and increased social media influence," says Delhi-based relationship expert Kalpana Singh.

While throning may offer temporary social benefits, it can have detrimental effects on relationships. Singh shares, "Relationships based solely on social climbing lack the foundation of shared interests, affection, and intimacy. 'Throning' prioritises influence over genuine connection."

The long-term impact on relationships

Kumaar notes he’s encountered many cases of status-based dating, where people seek partners "more desirable than themselves." He cautions that throning, though it may provide temporary validation, often lacks the depth and mutual respect necessary for lasting relationships.

This trend is emerging alongside other predictions for the 2025 dating scene, such as "yap-trapping" (being stuck with a chatterbox) and "freak matching" (finding someone who shares your quirks), according to a report by the NY Post.