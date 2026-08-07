'Next stop, Only Fans': Laura Loomer mocks Marjorie Taylor Greene's Cameo launch as MAGA feud deepens

Laura Loomer has taken another swipe at former Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, this time over Greene’s new Cameo account. Laura Loomer mocks Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Cameo launch. (Laura Loomer/Instagram, Marjorie Taylor Greene/Instagram) On August 5, Loomer shared a post criticizing Greene for charging fans for personalized videos and wrote just five words: “Next stop, Only Fans.” The remark came as Greene continues to face criticism from several Trump supporters after leaving Congress and publicly breaking with President Donald Trump. Her Cameo launch has now become the latest flashpoint in an already bitter feud between two of the best-known conservative figures.

Also Read: Marjorie Taylor Greene teams up with Tucker Carlson as Trump rift fuels political party push: ‘Betrayed us all’ Laura Loomer mocks Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Cameo launch Loomer’s post quoted a video shared by commentator Eyal Yakoby, who wrote, “After quitting Congress and no longer being able to insider trade, MTG has now joined Cameo begging for money.” In the promotional video, Greene tells viewers: “I am excited to let you know, I am now on Cameo. So if you have a special message for a friend or a loved one, I would love to deliver it for you, or any other message for anyone.”

She promotes birthday wishes, pep talks and other personalized videos. Reports say standard Cameo messages are priced at roughly $149 to $180, while business and promotional videos cost about $5,000. In one Cameo clip, Greene also joked that a user’s dog “might make a better president than our current one… that’s probably true. Definitely true.” Also Read: Marjorie Taylor Greene's ex-husband and children: All on Perry Greene who publicly apologized for harassing Muslim women Laura Loomer and Marjorie Taylor Greene feud The latest exchange follows days of public attacks between the two. Around August 1, Greene shared a dinner photo with Tucker Carlson, Thomas Massie, Joe Kent, her husband Brian Glenn and others. She wrote, “We said no more foreign wars and we meant it and supported Donald Trump because he made that promise. But he’s betrayed us all. Our commitment is America First for all Americans, right, left, and center. The movement has begun.