Laura Loomer accuses Tucker Carlson of pushing ‘Islamic propaganda’ as old comments spark fresh MAGA divide

Laura Loomer has launched another public attack on Tucker Carlson, accusing the former Fox News host of abandoning core MAGA values over his changing views on Islam. Laura Loomer’s latest attack on Tucker Carlson reignites a heated debate inside the MAGA movement

In an X post shared on June 25, Loomer called Carlson a “full blown Islamic propagandist” and claimed he wanted to “destroy MAGA [and] the GOP” while “usher[ing] in Islam.”

Her remarks came after a video resurfaced showing Carlson admitting that his past views about Muslims were wrong, setting off another debate inside conservative circles.

Laura Loomer targets Tucker Carlson Loomer shared a clip from Carlson’s recent interview in which he reflected on comments he made years ago about Islam. In the video, Carlson said:

“Many times I said on television, ‘The problem is Islam. The problem is Muslims. They all want to kill us. They’re all crazy. They’re all in this lunatic suicide cult created by Muhammad in the 7th century.’ And I believed that. I was hysterical. I believed that. No, that’s not true. Nothing about that is true, but I believed it.”