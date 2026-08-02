US secretary Rubio says Trump's new US visa policy will block foreign nationals accused of inciting hatred against Jews

A social media post claiming that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said people who criticize Israel would not receive visas to enter the United States has reignited debate over the Trump administration's immigration policies and the boundaries between national security and free speech. Secretary of State Marco Rubio (Photo by Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP) (Getty Images via AFP) The claim was shared on X by user James Li, who wrote: "Marco Rubio: If you criticize Israel, you will not be granted a visa for the United States," adding that there was "nothing on if people criticize the U.S." US secretary of state says Trump administration will deny visas to foreign nationals accused of fomenting hatred against Jewish communities. Marco Rubio has defended the Trump administration's tougher immigration stance, saying the United States has adopted a "vigorous new visa policy" aimed at preventing foreign nationals from entering the country to promote hatred against Jewish communities.

Also read: US tells citizens in West Asia to ‘be ready to leave' amid escalation fears: What's happening in the Middle East? He said the policy reflects President Donald Trump's commitment to standing with the Jewish people and combating antisemitism, while also criticizing international rhetoric directed at Israel. 'Vigorous new visa policy' "Under President Trump, the United States will stand with the Jewish people," Rubio said. "We have implemented a vigorous new visa policy that will prevent foreign nationals from coming to the United States to foment hatred against our Jewish community."