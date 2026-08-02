Twin Falls In-N-Out mass shooting: Gov. Brad Little under fire for saying Idaho is ‘one of the safest places live’

Netizens slammed Little in the comment section of the post. “Thanks @GovernorLittle for jinxing us. Look ma, we are on the national news!” a user wrote. “Disagree! Been here over 25 years and the last five have had more crime than the first 20. There’s shootings daily, kidnappings and more crime! I live in a safe area and yet there was a shoot out in a neighborhood that’s never had crime, but now it does! Thanks Brad! You’re vile!” said another. A user wrote, “Can’t even walk on my own greenbelt without fear of getting murdered or SAd by an illegal. Our stupid Mayor is too worried about how many rainbows she can plaster in the city. Get a grip dude.”

Just hours before news of the shooting broke, Little shared on X , “Idaho continues to be one of the safest places to live, work, and raise a family, and the latest crime report is another testament to our commitment to public safety. I am grateful to the men and women who serve on the front lines across our state. Their commitment to public safety ensures Idaho remains a place where families can thrive and communities can continue to grow with confidence.”

Governor Brad Little is under fire for saying that “ Idaho continues to be one of the safest places to live, work, and raise a family” shortly before the Twin Falls shooting took place. A gunman opened fire at an In-N-Out , leaving at least three people dead and two others injured, according to The Independent.

“This post aged badly Governor since there’s an active shooter situation currently at the new In-N-Out in Twin Falls,” wrote a user, while another said, “Says you only. . You dare say that to the faces of the families of victims ?” “You need to acknowledge what is happening and take action. Boise is fast becoming LA and the citizens of Idaho can see with their own two eyes that you are not doing enough in response,” said a user.

The Twin Falls shooting At 2:29 pm, an “active shooter incident” was first reported, and shortly afterwards, police urged people to avoid the area. Cops noted that roads in the area would be closed, as officers responded.

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The suspected shooter, whose identity has yet to be revealed, is dead, Twin Falls Police Chief Matthew Hicks said during a press conference. Joshua Palmer, a public information coordinator for the city, told The Independent that the number of victims could increase.

“We want to emphasize that that number may change,” Palmer said. “That was just the first number we got.”

Videos of the shooter opening fire have surfaced on social media.

Little has spoken out about the shooting. “Idahoans, join me in keeping the Twin Falls community in your prayers as law enforcement and first responders respond to an active shooter situation near In-N-Out. Please avoid the area and follow directions from law enforcement as they work to keep everyone safe,” he wrote on X.