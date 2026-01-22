Idaho murders: Police release grisly photos of blood-soaked rooms, victim's family says ‘murder isn’t entertainment’

Shocking new crime scene photos of the Idaho student murders were released by Idaho State Police on Tuesday, January 20, drawing criticism from the family of one of the victims. Nearly 3,000 previously unseen photos showed blood-soaked rooms after University of Idaho students Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves were murdered by Bryan Kohberger. Bryan Kohberger is behind bars for the murders of four University of Idaho students (AP Photo/Kyle Green, Pool) (AP)

The photos were released by Idaho State Police, but were quickly scrubbed from their website, according to the Daily Mail. However, the photos are now being circulated in social media groups discussing the murders.

The grisly photos show blood splattered across the rental home near the students’ campus in Moscow, Idaho, including on doors, walls, furniture, mattresses, sheets, and floors. Bedrooms were thrown into chaos.

Other images show the victims’ belongings, including cell phones, laptops, shoes and clothing, stained with blood. One of the photos appears to show bloody fingerprints on a white nightstand in one of the trashed bedrooms.

Victim’s family speaks out Goncalves’ family condemned the release of the photos, telling the slain student that they would “never quit fighting” for her.

The Goncalves Family Page said in a statement on Facebook, “We got a call at 11:04am that photos would be released this afternoon. By the time the call ended (12 minutes later) the photos had already been released (likely they had been available before the call we just didn’t know it yet). That’s the “heads up” we received. Please be kind & as difficult as it is, place yourself outside of yourself & consume the content as if it were your loved one. Your daughter, your sister, your son or brother. Murder isn’t entertainment & crime scene photos aren’t content.””

“In addition, we know so many of you arm chair detectives will turn this into your show(profits) zooming into things, "analyzing blood splatter", suggesting that things "don't add up" yada yada yada. It's disrespectful and gross,” they added.

Addressing Goncalves, her family said, “Kaylee Jade, I am so sorry that this has happened to you. I am so sorry that people who never even knew you, now post about you, suggesting things about your life that are so untrue. We will never quit fighting for you. The best thing about all of this is that you are in Heaven and you have no idea of the hate and ugliness.”

Kohberger was sentenced to life in prison without parole for the murders. The sentencing took place in a Boise court on July 23, 2025.