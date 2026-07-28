Seattle Center shooting motive: Was the crime gang-related? New details emerge
Police have said that at least three people opened fire at the Seattle Center during the Bite of Seattle food festival.
Police have said that at least three people opened fire at the Seattle Center during the Bite of Seattle food festival. One of the victims has been identified as Junior Cee Niko Semo, 19, who was also among one of the shooters. A 15-year-old boy has already been arrested, and police are searching for another suspected gunman.
Seattle Center shooting motive
Nicole Powell, the Seattle Police Department’s assistant chief of investigations, said at a news conference Monday afternoon, July 27, that investigators believe the shooting may have been gang-related. Two groups may have fired at each other.
Semo, 19, was one of the three people killed at the food festival at a Seattle arena, just a block from the city’s iconic Space Needle. The two other people who were killed, besides Semo, were identified as Carlos Israel Sanchez Villalba, 44, and Ashley Whitehead, 56, according to the King County Medical Examiner's Office.
Also Read | ‘Kept asking what happened…’: Seattle Center shooting victim's heartbreaking reaction revealed; latest updates
According to officials, all three of them died from gunshot wounds and their deaths have been ruled homicides. Villalba and Semo were pronounced dead at the scene, and Whitehead died later at Harborview Medical Center. All of them were residents of Seattle.
A police report filed with the court stated that detectives believe the 15-year-old suspect and Semo exchanged gunfire during the incident. It said that "at least one other unknown suspect" was also involved in the shootout.
Also Read | Seattle Center shooting: Shocking moment gunfire erupts at food festival | Video
The King County Medical Examiner's Office said that Semo had suffered multiple gunshot wounds, per KOMO News.
On Monday, July 27, a King County judge ordered the 15-year-old suspect to remain in secure detention. Judge Tanya L. Thorp found probable cause for three counts of first-degree assault and one count of second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm. The teen waived his appearance in court.
Thorp has ordered that the teenager have no contact with the victims or Seattle Center.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSumanti Sen
Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches.Read More